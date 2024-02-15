Traders pause as dollar takes breather after Fed comments; Yen holds steady

Advertisement

US Dollar in focus: The US dollar on Thursday held below a three-month high as traders absorbed Federal Reserve remarks, assessing potential interest rate adjustments in light of Tuesday's inflation data.

Despite pressure earlier in the week, the yen maintained stability, avoiding a three-month low against the dollar, even as Japan's economy slipped into recession due to consecutive quarters of unexpected contraction driven by weak domestic demand.

The release of US inflation data prompted a reevaluation of expectations for the timing of a Fed rate cut.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, showing a 3.1 per cent year-on-year increase compared to an anticipated 2.9 per cent rise, pushed back predictions for the first rate cut to mid-year.

CME's FedWatch tool indicates that there is currently no expectation of a rate cut in March, a shift from 77 per cent betting on cuts a month prior.

Furthermore, there's a 60 per cent chance that rates will remain unchanged at the May meeting.

Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, noted, “The upside surprises should serve as a reminder that the Fed does not expect the path back to inflation to be easy.”

Fed officials including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr expressed confidence in the Fed's approach toward cutting rates, even if inflation runs higher than expected in the coming months.

They cautioned against waiting too long before implementing rate cuts, acknowledging that the journey back to 2 per cent inflation might encounter obstacles.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, remained below the recent three-month peak, while the yen edged up against the greenback despite Japanese officials' concerns about rapid and speculative currency movements.

Japan's GDP figures revealed a weaker-than-anticipated performance, causing the country to lose its position as the world's third-largest economy to Germany.

Meanwhile, sterling fluctuated ahead of preliminary GDP data, reacting to UK inflation figures that did not rise as anticipated, potentially easing pressure on the Bank of England to maintain steady rates.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin continued its ascent, reaching $52,250.00, surpassing its recent 25-month high after the total value invested in bitcoin exceeded $1 trillion for the first time since November 2021.

(With Reuters Inputs)