Updated March 30th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Tupperware raises concerns over viability amid liquidity challenges

Tupperware attributed these delays to persistent material weaknesses in internal financial reporting controls, challenging financial state, & major attrition.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tupperware
Tupperware | Image:Unsplash
Tupperware in trouble: Tupperware Brands has raised doubts about its ability to continue operations for at least a year and has projected insufficient liquidity to sustain its activities, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The company, which had previously postponed its 10K filing for 2022, also submitted a notification on Friday indicating a further delay in filing its 10-K for fiscal year 2023. 

Tupperware attributed these delays to persistent material weaknesses in internal financial reporting controls, its challenging financial state, and major attrition leading to skill gaps within the organisation.

The decline in sales over recent quarters, following a surge during the COVID-19 pandemic when consumers increased home cooking and utilised Tupperware products for food storage, has further exacerbated the company's financial challenges.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 30th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

