×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Turmoil strikes India's exchange-traded FX options amid forced position unwinding

The turmoil erupted after brokers interpreted a forthcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulation, set to take effect on April 5.

Reported by: Business Desk
Lenders flag trading hit from RBI's debt sale plan
Lenders flag trading hit from RBI's debt sale plan | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Exchange-Traded FX Options: The exchange-traded options linked to the Indian Rupee were thrown into disarray on Wednesday as brokers demanded clients submit proof of underlying exposure on their derivative contracts or unwind existing positions, according to three market participants.

The turmoil erupted after brokers interpreted a forthcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulation, set to take effect on April 5, stipulating that exchange-traded rupee derivative transactions could only be utilised for hedging purposes. Brokers believed they needed to collect evidence of such exposure before allowing such trades.

Advertisement

However, brokerages had taken this action autonomously and had not received any directive from the central bank, according to Reuters.

The premium on out-of-the-money dollar/rupee put options due to expire on April 26 surged by as much as 250 per cent, despite the spot dollar/rupee rate edging up by just 0.04 per cent to 83.4200.

Advertisement

In normal circumstances, the premium on put options should decrease when spot prices rise, unless there is a shift in volatility expectations.

Additionally, the option premium on the 83.25 strike put surpassed that of the 83.3750 strike put. Generally, a put option granting the right to sell at a lower strike price should command a lower cost.

Advertisement

Sajal Gupta, executive director and head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Institutional, remarked, "The liquidity in options is drying up, bid-ask prices are wider, leading to the anomalies (in premiums). It's a very challenging situation out there."

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar Targets Nehru

a minute ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

2 minutes ago
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat

Suspense Over Budaun Seat

3 minutes ago
Justin Langer asked Indian bowler to get Virat Kohli OUT

Bowler keeps his promise

11 minutes ago
Taapsse Pannu's Wedding

Taapsse's Wedding Video

12 minutes ago
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Snapped In City

14 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah talks to Sachin Tendulkar in MI practice

Bumrah USED BADLY by MI

23 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah NC Party

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex end flat

25 minutes ago
Saijd Nadiadwala

Sajid At Outside Office

28 minutes ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

30 minutes ago
Kerala Fifty Fifty Lottery Wednesday Result

Kerala Lottery Result

31 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor Bentley Car

Ranbir In ₹8 Crore Car

32 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Drives Bentley

33 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi

34 minutes ago
Scientists Find Gigantic Ocean Buried 700 Km Below Earth's Surface

Gigantic Ocean

36 minutes ago
Boxer Vijender Singh joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

Vijendra Singh Joins BJP

36 minutes ago
Jyothika And Suriya Work out Together

Jyotika-Suriya's Gym Post

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News5 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo