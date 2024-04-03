Advertisement

Exchange-Traded FX Options: The exchange-traded options linked to the Indian Rupee were thrown into disarray on Wednesday as brokers demanded clients submit proof of underlying exposure on their derivative contracts or unwind existing positions, according to three market participants.

The turmoil erupted after brokers interpreted a forthcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulation, set to take effect on April 5, stipulating that exchange-traded rupee derivative transactions could only be utilised for hedging purposes. Brokers believed they needed to collect evidence of such exposure before allowing such trades.

However, brokerages had taken this action autonomously and had not received any directive from the central bank, according to Reuters.

The premium on out-of-the-money dollar/rupee put options due to expire on April 26 surged by as much as 250 per cent, despite the spot dollar/rupee rate edging up by just 0.04 per cent to 83.4200.

In normal circumstances, the premium on put options should decrease when spot prices rise, unless there is a shift in volatility expectations.

Additionally, the option premium on the 83.25 strike put surpassed that of the 83.3750 strike put. Generally, a put option granting the right to sell at a lower strike price should command a lower cost.

Sajal Gupta, executive director and head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Institutional, remarked, "The liquidity in options is drying up, bid-ask prices are wider, leading to the anomalies (in premiums). It's a very challenging situation out there."



