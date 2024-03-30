×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Two-wheeler segment set for growth despite short-term challenges: Report

In passenger vehicle segment, retail growth is expected to be in the range of 3-5 per cent YoY, primarily driven by healthy demand in utility vehicles.

Reported by: Business Desk
TVS Motor Company Reports 31% sales growth in November
Motorcycles | Image:TVS Motor Company
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Auto sector outlook: The two-wheeler segment is witnessing a sustained recovery in demand, although it faced a challenging period just before the Holi festival. Despite this, retail growth in the two wheeler segment is expected to range from 10-12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for March, buoyed by stable demand across regions, according brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, retail growth is expected to be in the range of 3-5 per cent YoY, primarily driven by healthy demand in utility vehicles (UVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) variants. However, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment is expected to decline by 5-7 per cent YoY, while light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are expected to remain flat. Tractors are also projected to witness a retail decline of 7-9 per cent YoY, with commercial tractor retail demand declining by 20-23 per cent YoY, analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

Advertisement

The brokerage forecasts a growth in dispatches for various segments in March 2024, including a 12 per cent, 16 per cent and 18 per cent YoY growth in two wheelers, PVs and three-wheelers (3Ws) respectively. However, CVs and tractors are expected to experience declines of 7 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

The report highlights specific trends within the industry, such as the positive reception of Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 125R model, which has seen initial bookings with no significant cannibalization of other models. However, clarity on the dispatches of Mavrick 440 remains uncertain. Additionally, the electric vehicle (EV) segment is experiencing a pre-buy effect in March ahead of subsidy reductions in April.

Advertisement

In the PV segment, there is a slowdown in inquiries and bookings due to state elections and festival mismatches, particularly affecting entry-level demand. Despite this, retail sales are expected to grow, with a decrease in waiting periods for certain models.

Motilal Oswal remains positive on the PV segment, anticipating improved earnings growth driven by better product mix and increased SUV volumes. However, it expects CV growth to moderate in the near term due to factors such as elections, with a subsequent acceleration expected from the second half of FY25.
 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

4 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

4 minutes ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

4 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

6 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

7 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

8 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

8 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

8 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

9 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

10 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

11 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

13 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

13 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

13 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Main Road To Be Partially Closed For One Year From April 1 For Metro work

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta M

26 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision

Afridi upset with PCB

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo