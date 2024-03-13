×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Uday Kotak dismisses concerns of market bubble

Kotak advocated for policy refinements in taxation to enhance clarity and incentivise investment in equity and debt.

Reported by: Business Desk
Uday Kotak
Uday Kotak | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Uday Kotak, the esteemed founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, reassured stakeholders that the Indian markets are not currently in a state of serious bubble territory, despite concerns over elevated stock valuations. His remarks came at a conference organised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in Mumbai.

Kotak's statement comes amid heightened scrutiny from regulators, including Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's recent acknowledgment of pockets of froth in small and mid-cap stocks, prompting discussions on potential regulatory measures.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the presence of "early froth" and a slight bubbliness in the markets, Kotak maintained that they remain under control, stressing the importance of vigilant monitoring and prudent management to sustain capital formation.

Drawing parallels to historical market bubbles, Kotak referenced economist John Maynard Keynes's perspective on speculation and highlighted the prolonged recovery of Japan's benchmark Nikkei index following its 1980s bubble burst. Despite acknowledging potential risks, Kotak expressed confidence in the robustness of the current regulatory framework to prevent the markets from entering serious bubble territory.

Advertisement

In addition to market dynamics, Kotak advocated for policy refinements in taxation to enhance clarity and incentivise investment in equity and debt. He highlighted the need for streamlining taxation across asset classes, particularly addressing double taxation on dividends, to align with investor priorities and foster a conducive investment environment.

Furthermore, Kotak proposed ambitious initiatives to position the Indian rupee as a preferred alternative to the US Dollar in global trade settlement. He underscored the necessity of a strategic 10-year plan to assert India's role in global currency dynamics, emphasising the country's potential to lead in this critical aspect of international finance.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

a minute ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

a minute ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

5 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

6 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

9 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

11 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

16 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

19 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

21 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

24 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

25 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

26 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

28 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

29 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

34 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News2 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo