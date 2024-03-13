Advertisement

Uday Kotak, the esteemed founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, reassured stakeholders that the Indian markets are not currently in a state of serious bubble territory, despite concerns over elevated stock valuations. His remarks came at a conference organised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in Mumbai.

Kotak's statement comes amid heightened scrutiny from regulators, including Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's recent acknowledgment of pockets of froth in small and mid-cap stocks, prompting discussions on potential regulatory measures.

While acknowledging the presence of "early froth" and a slight bubbliness in the markets, Kotak maintained that they remain under control, stressing the importance of vigilant monitoring and prudent management to sustain capital formation.

Drawing parallels to historical market bubbles, Kotak referenced economist John Maynard Keynes's perspective on speculation and highlighted the prolonged recovery of Japan's benchmark Nikkei index following its 1980s bubble burst. Despite acknowledging potential risks, Kotak expressed confidence in the robustness of the current regulatory framework to prevent the markets from entering serious bubble territory.

In addition to market dynamics, Kotak advocated for policy refinements in taxation to enhance clarity and incentivise investment in equity and debt. He highlighted the need for streamlining taxation across asset classes, particularly addressing double taxation on dividends, to align with investor priorities and foster a conducive investment environment.

Furthermore, Kotak proposed ambitious initiatives to position the Indian rupee as a preferred alternative to the US Dollar in global trade settlement. He underscored the necessity of a strategic 10-year plan to assert India's role in global currency dynamics, emphasising the country's potential to lead in this critical aspect of international finance.

(With PTI inputs)

