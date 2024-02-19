Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

UK equities stagnate amid diminishing rate cut hopes

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index maintained its position at 7,710.98, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index remained flat at 19,185.22 points on Monday.

Business Desk
LSEG
LSEG | Image:LSEG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

British stocks began the week with a subdued tone as diminishing expectations of interest rate cuts by global central banks dampened investor sentiment. However, AstraZeneca's surge following the US FDA's approval for its lung cancer drug provided some respite from the market gloom.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index maintained its position at 7,710.98, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index remained flat at 19,185.22 points on Monday.

Advertisement

Last week, both indexes ended a two-week losing streak, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential interest rate cut from the Bank of England after domestic economic data suggested a slowdown in inflation. However, hopes for such cuts have waned globally, impacting market sentiment.

Money markets are now pricing in approximately a 68 basis point cut from the central bank this year, down from around 72 bps last week, reflecting the changing landscape of rate cut expectations.

Advertisement

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that the hotter-than-expected producer prices index reading on Friday contributed to cooling investor hopes of swift interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, thus fostering a more risk-averse sentiment.

In line with the subdued mood, base metal miners experienced a decline of 1.3 per cent, with weaker copper prices, coupled with a steadying dollar, impacting sectoral performance.

Advertisement

Contrary to the broader market trend, AstraZeneca witnessed a notable rise of 3.4 per cent following the FDA's approval of its cancer drug Tagrisso in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of a specific type of lung cancer. This development injected optimism into the pharmaceutical sector amidst the prevailing market uncertainties.

In other market news, Currys surged by an impressive 33.1 per cent after Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com revealed its consideration of a takeover bid for the British electricals retailer. The announcement has laid the groundwork for a potential bidding war after Currys rejected a rival £700 million ($883 million) deal.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

3 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

18 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

21 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

21 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

21 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meet the Farmer Who Sold Garlic Worth Rs 1cr With Investment of Only...

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. 2 Kids Die of Suspected Measles, Schools Shut for 3 Days

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Kamal Nath, Tankha Lead Major Revolt In Congress?

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. UK equities stagnate amid diminishing rate cut hopes

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Mitsubishi partners with TVS Mobility for integrated vehicle mobility

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo