Advertisement

British stocks began the week with a subdued tone as diminishing expectations of interest rate cuts by global central banks dampened investor sentiment. However, AstraZeneca's surge following the US FDA's approval for its lung cancer drug provided some respite from the market gloom.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index maintained its position at 7,710.98, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index remained flat at 19,185.22 points on Monday.

Advertisement

Last week, both indexes ended a two-week losing streak, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential interest rate cut from the Bank of England after domestic economic data suggested a slowdown in inflation. However, hopes for such cuts have waned globally, impacting market sentiment.

Money markets are now pricing in approximately a 68 basis point cut from the central bank this year, down from around 72 bps last week, reflecting the changing landscape of rate cut expectations.

Advertisement

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that the hotter-than-expected producer prices index reading on Friday contributed to cooling investor hopes of swift interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, thus fostering a more risk-averse sentiment.

In line with the subdued mood, base metal miners experienced a decline of 1.3 per cent, with weaker copper prices, coupled with a steadying dollar, impacting sectoral performance.

Advertisement

Contrary to the broader market trend, AstraZeneca witnessed a notable rise of 3.4 per cent following the FDA's approval of its cancer drug Tagrisso in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of a specific type of lung cancer. This development injected optimism into the pharmaceutical sector amidst the prevailing market uncertainties.

In other market news, Currys surged by an impressive 33.1 per cent after Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com revealed its consideration of a takeover bid for the British electricals retailer. The announcement has laid the groundwork for a potential bidding war after Currys rejected a rival £700 million ($883 million) deal.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)