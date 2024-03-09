×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

UK's FTSE 100 sees weekly decline, Pound strengthens on potential Fed rate cut

The pound strengthened by 0.18 per cent against the dollar, reaching $1.2826, its highest level since August.

Reported by: Business Desk
LSEG
LSEG | Image:LSEG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK's FTSE 100 in focus: The UK's primary stock index, the FTSE 100, concluded the week with slight losses, predominantly driven by declines in aerospace and defence stocks. 

Conversely, the pound experienced its most robust performance since November following softer US data, hinting at a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

The internationally oriented FTSE 100 closed 0.4 per cent lower for the day, marking its third consecutive week of decline. 

It trailed behind European and US counterparts, which surged to record highs fueled by gains in technology stocks throughout the week.

Advertisement

In contrast, the midcap FTSE 250 index experienced a notable uptick of 1.3 per cent for the week, driven by an annual budget statement that yielded no surprises. It closed the day with a 0.1 per cent increase.

The pound strengthened by 0.18 per cent against the dollar, reaching $1.2826, its highest level since August. 

Advertisement

The surge followed US job growth acceleration in February, although accompanied by a rise in the unemployment rate and a slowdown in wage growth.

Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments, remarked that if the unemployment rate continues to rise and wage growth decelerates, it could amplify the possibility of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

Aerospace and defence stocks experienced sectoral losses, snapping a seven-session winning streak, primarily impacted by weakness in Melrose shares following warnings of ongoing supply chain challenges earlier in the week.

Real estate investment trusts and real estate stocks, however, saw gains of 1.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, helping mitigate losses on the benchmark index.

Advertisement

Among individual stocks, DS Smith surged 5.2 per cent, leading gains on the benchmark, after Mondi reached a preliminary agreement for an all-share offer to acquire the company for £5.14 billion. In contrast, Mondi's shares declined by 2.3 per cent.

Informa edged 0.3 per cent higher after raising its earnings forecast for the current year and posting positive 2023 profits. 

Advertisement

On the other hand, Entain slipped 5.4 per cent, ranking as the worst performer in the FTSE 100, extending losses from the previous session following regulatory changes that would impact its 2024 profits.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery After Complains Of Acute Stomach Pain

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Miss World: 28 साल पहले इसी इवेंट ने किया था अमिताभ बच्चन को कंगाल

    16 minutes ago

  3. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Unveils Statue of Renowned Ahom General at Hollongapar

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections

    Videos18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo