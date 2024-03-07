×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

US Dollar declines as treasury yields reflect expectations of rate cuts

Bitcoin retreated slightly from its recent record high, while still maintaining a notable rally for the year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US Dollar drops: The US dollar softened on Thursday, hitting a one-month low against the yen, as traders speculated on potential US rate cuts despite some upward surprises in inflation. 

Bitcoin retreated slightly from its recent record high, while still maintaining a notable rally for the year.

Advertisement

In his testimony to lawmakers, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that rate cuts may be warranted later in the year if economic conditions unfold as expected and if inflation continues to decelerate. 

The sentiment, along with data suggesting a softening in labor market conditions, led to a decline in US Treasury yields and subsequently pushed the dollar lower across the board.

Advertisement

Against the yen, the dollar reached a one-month low in early Asian trading. 

The euro and sterling held near one-month highs against the dollar from the previous session.

Advertisement

Market analysts attributed the dollar's weakness to Powell's testimony and the disappointing labor market data. Powell's comments were seen as less hawkish than anticipated, with markets relieved that he didn't alter his assessment on inflation despite recent consumer price index figures.

Market expectations currently indicate a 70 per cent likelihood of the Fed implementing rate cuts by its June policy meeting, with around 87 basis points of cuts priced in for the year.

Advertisement

The Canadian dollar remained steady against the greenback after the Bank of Canada announced it would maintain its key interest rate but noted that it was premature to consider a rate cut due to underlying inflation.

The New Zealand dollar rose slightly, while the Australian dollar edged higher following data showing Australia's trade surplus widened in January.

Advertisement

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin and ether both experienced slight declines after recent highs.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

9 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

9 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

11 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

12 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

16 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

16 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

16 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

21 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. X to receive payment license soon?

    Business News21 minutes ago

  2. Flight Ops From Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar Begin

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Man Jumps Off From Police Station to Evade Custody, Lands in Hospital

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru's $22 Billion IT Corridor Affected by State’s Water Crisis

    India News40 minutes ago

  5. PM to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 5,000 Crore in Srinagar Today

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo