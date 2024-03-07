Advertisement

US Dollar drops: The US dollar softened on Thursday, hitting a one-month low against the yen, as traders speculated on potential US rate cuts despite some upward surprises in inflation.

Bitcoin retreated slightly from its recent record high, while still maintaining a notable rally for the year.

In his testimony to lawmakers, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that rate cuts may be warranted later in the year if economic conditions unfold as expected and if inflation continues to decelerate.

The sentiment, along with data suggesting a softening in labor market conditions, led to a decline in US Treasury yields and subsequently pushed the dollar lower across the board.

Against the yen, the dollar reached a one-month low in early Asian trading.

The euro and sterling held near one-month highs against the dollar from the previous session.

Market analysts attributed the dollar's weakness to Powell's testimony and the disappointing labor market data. Powell's comments were seen as less hawkish than anticipated, with markets relieved that he didn't alter his assessment on inflation despite recent consumer price index figures.

Market expectations currently indicate a 70 per cent likelihood of the Fed implementing rate cuts by its June policy meeting, with around 87 basis points of cuts priced in for the year.

The Canadian dollar remained steady against the greenback after the Bank of Canada announced it would maintain its key interest rate but noted that it was premature to consider a rate cut due to underlying inflation.

The New Zealand dollar rose slightly, while the Australian dollar edged higher following data showing Australia's trade surplus widened in January.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin and ether both experienced slight declines after recent highs.

(With Reuters Inputs)