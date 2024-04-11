Advertisement

Dollar vs Yen: The US Dollar surged to a new 34-year high against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday, following the release of hotter-than-expected inflation data. Market participants are also keeping a close eye on any potential intervention from Japanese authorities to support the Yen.

The sharp increase in the Yen came after the CPI data showed a 0.4 per cent monthly increase in March, surpassing the 0.3 per cent forecasted by economists polled by Reuters. On a year-on-year basis, the CPI rose by 3.5 per cent, higher than the estimated 3.4 per cent growth.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core inflation also grew by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in March, exceeding expectations of a 0.3 per cent increase. Annually, it rose by 3.8 per cent, compared to the estimated 3.7 per cent growth.

Following the release of the CPI data, traders have reduced their bets on a rate cut in June to 17 per cent, down from 57 per cent the previous day, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. They now see a 66 per cent probability of a rate cut at the September meeting, based on the prices of rate futures.

Fed fund futures have also lowered the expected number of 25 basis point rate cuts this year to under two, or roughly 44 basis points, down from the previous estimate of three or four a few weeks ago.

"The core rate of inflation has been accelerating for four consecutive months... there may be some moderation later in the year, but given the higher starting point, it will take weak numbers and more time to convince that inflation is trending back down after what appeared to be the case last fall," said Joseph Lavorgna, chief US economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in New York. "This means that the timing of Fed easing will be pushed back."

In afternoon trading, the US Dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against six major currencies, was up 1.04 per cent at 105.18, on track for its largest daily gain since March 2023. Earlier, it reached its highest level since November.

The release of the Fed's meeting minutes on Wednesday suggested that central bank officials were concerned about the slowdown in inflation and may need to keep interest rates higher for a longer period of time.

"The Fed has no reason to cut rates when we are still battling inflation – that's the realisation," said Kenneth Mahoney, president at Mahoney Asset Management in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Meanwhile, the Euro fell 1.1 per cent to $1.0740, on pace for its biggest one-day decline in about a year.

Against the Yen, the Dollar was up 0.8 per cent at 152.94 Yen, reaching its highest level since mid-1990.

Traders have been on high alert for weeks for potential intervention by Tokyo authorities, as even Japan's historic exit from negative rates has failed to boost the currency.

In 2022, Japan intervened in the currency market three times, selling the Dollar to buy Yen, first in September and again in October as the Yen approached a 32-year low of 152 to the Dollar.

The Yen has been under pressure for years as US interest rates have risen while Japan's have remained near zero, causing investors to move their funds out of Yen and into Dollars to earn "carry."

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that non-commercial short positions in Yen futures rose to 143,230 contracts in the week ended April 2, the highest since December 2013.

"I would say there is a 30 per cent chance of Japanese intervention this month. That quick move down today, it just seems like a bad time to fight it," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at FOREXLIVE. "Japan doesn't want the Yen to weaken further, but this is a fundamental move of broad US Dollar strength. I don't see the argument for fighting this move from Japan right now – it's not a Yen move, it's a broad US Dollar move."

(With Reuters inputs.)