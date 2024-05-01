Advertisement

US stock market: US stock index futures took a dip on Wednesday as chip sector disappointments weighed down markets, with investors exercising caution ahead of key economic indicators and the Federal Reserve's forthcoming interest rate verdict.

In premarket trading, Advanced Micro Devices witnessed a 6.3 per cent decline after its AI chip sales projections fell short of expectations. Concurrently, Super Micro Computer reported third-quarter revenue below estimates, leading to a 9.1 per cent drop in its shares.

Advertisement

The negative sentiment extended to other chipmakers, with Nvidia and Micron Technology both experiencing declines of over 2 per cent.

Tuesday saw US stocks closing lower following reports indicating a rise in labor costs and a decrease in consumer confidence, tempering hopes for rate cuts.

Advertisement

Investors are now eagerly awaiting a flurry of economic data throughout the day to assess inflation levels in the US economy, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.

Scheduled releases include the April ADP National employment numbers at 8:15 am, April S&P Global final manufacturing PMI data shortly after market open, and ISM manufacturing PMI data alongside JOLTS job openings figures at 10 a.m. ET.

Advertisement

Brendan Murphy, Head of Global Fixed Income, North America, at Insight Investment, remarked, "FOMC meeting is likely to confirm that, from a global perspective, the script has flipped. Everyone thought the Fed would be the first or one of the first central banks to cut rates this cycle, now it looks like it will be one of the last."

Money markets are pricing in minimal expectations of rate cuts, with just about 28 basis points (bps) anticipated for the year, significantly down from around 150 bps projected at the beginning of 2024.

Advertisement

April proved to be a challenging month for US equities due to the sharp pullback in rate cut predictions and escalating tensions in the Middle East, resulting in all three stock indexes registering their first monthly loss in six months.

May's performance will be closely monitored as first-quarter earnings season unfolds and the interest rate outlook becomes clearer.

Advertisement

At 05:31 am ET, Dow E-minis were down 108 points, or 0.28 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were down 25.5 points, or 0.5 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 145.25 points, or 0.83 per cent.

In other developments, Starbucks witnessed a 12 per cent premarket drop after reducing its annual sales forecast due to a decline in same-store sales for the first time in nearly three years.

Advertisement

Conversely, Pinterest surged 18 per cent following an optimistic second-quarter revenue forecast, surpassing Wall Street estimates.

(With Reuters inputs.)