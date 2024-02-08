Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

US stocks investors opt for affordable options hedges as VIX nears four-year lows

Options volume on the Cboe Volatility Index reached 1.2 million contracts by 2:20 pm on Friday, setting a pace for the highest level in about three weeks.

Business Desk
US Stocks
Stocks struggle as Treasury yields linger near 5% after strong US growth data | Image:AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid the S&P 500 hovering close to record highs, traders exhibited a surge in interest on Friday for US stock options contracts designed to pay off if volatility, measured by the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), increased from its current four-year lows.

Options volume on the Cboe Volatility Index reached 1.2 million contracts by 2:20 pm on Friday, setting a pace for the highest level in about three weeks. 

Advertisement

The VIX, often referred to as "Wall Street’s fear gauge," registered at 12.51, just above the four-year low of 11.81 recorded in late December after a robust late-year rally propelled the S&P 500 to a 24 per cent gain in 2023.

Despite the S&P 500 being less than 1 per cent away from its January 2022 record closing high, some traders seemed to capitalise on the relatively inexpensive defensive options contracts to acquire portfolio hedges.

Advertisement

A notable VIX trade on Friday involved a $16.8 million acquisition of 250,000 call options, positioned to benefit if the volatility index rose above 17 by mid-February. 

Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group, highlighted this as a major VIX call purchase, suggesting it was likely a defensive play to leverage appealing volatility levels for portfolio protection rather than a straightforward bet on a stock market decline.

Advertisement

The heightened hedging activity on Friday contrasted with a generally subdued level of defensive trading in recent weeks. 

Notably, other February VIX call contracts with strike prices ranging from 15 through 19 also experienced robust trading.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement