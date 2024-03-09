Advertisement

US jobs growth surges: US job growth surged, yet underlying labour market conditions softened, with the unemployment rate climbing to a two-year high of 3.9 per cent, according to the latest report from the Labor Department.

The report also indicated moderate wage increases for the month.

While nonfarm payrolls expanded by 275,000 jobs, the increase in the unemployment rate from 3.7 per cent over the preceding three months highlighted a decline in household employment.

Economists suggest this mixed report raises the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing interest rate cuts by June to address the evolving economic landscape.

Scott Anderson, chief US economist at BMO Capital Markets, stressed the major of the labour market rebalancing, suggesting an initial rate cut around the middle of the year.

However, despite the robust nonfarm payroll gain, details from the report reveal weaker aspects, indicating a potential soft landing for the economy.

The report also revised downwards job creation figures for December and January by 167,000 positions, with economists previously anticipating 200,000 jobs added in February.

Despite the considerable payroll increase, the household survey depicted a decline in employment for the third consecutive month.

While financial markets now project an 80 per cent chance of a rate cut by June, the US central bank has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022, currently resting in the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at potential rate cuts later in the year, contingent upon economic trends.

Several sectors, including government, healthcare, and food services, saw job gains in February, contributing to the broadening scope of employment growth. However, some economists noted concerning signs, such as the persistent decline in temporary help jobs and the drop in manufacturing payrolls.

Despite the overall increase in average hourly earnings and a rise in the average workweek, concerns about slowing productivity growth and potential increases in unit labour costs persist, which could influence future rate decisions.

Nevertheless, there were positive aspects within the household survey, including an increase in labour force participation rates and improvements in employment-to-population ratios, particularly for prime-age workers.

While the labour market remains robust in certain areas, signs of cooling and potential challenges loom, prompting considerations for future economic policy adjustments.