Advertisement

Vedanta production update: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited released its production update for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The shares of Vedanta Ltd have surged 4.58 per cent to a record high of Rs 312.50 apiece on the NSE after the company's Q4 performance update. Here are the key highlights and analysis of Vedanta's performance across its various segments:

Aluminium

In the fourth quarter of FY24, Vedanta witnessed a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in alumina production at its Lanjigarh refinery, reaching 484 kt. Additionally, cast metal aluminium production at its smelters saw a 4 per cent YoY growth, totaling 598 kt.

Zinc India

Mined metal production experienced an 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) surge to 299 kt, attributed to improved mined metal grades and higher ore production across mines. However, total zinc production witnessed a significant decline of 47 per cent YoY and 20 per cent QoQ.

Zinc International

Total production in the international segment recorded a 20 per cent QoQ and 47 per cent YoY decrease. Notably, Gamsberg production observed a substantial decline due to lower zinc grades and recoveries.

Oil & Gas

Average gross operated production across assets averaged 117.8 kboepd in the fourth quarter, with Rajasthan block's production down by 6 per cent QoQ and 13 per cent YoY.

Iron Ore

Saleable ore production in Karnataka surged by 13 per cent YoY and 23 per cent QoQ, while pig iron production saw a 6 per cent YoY increase.

Steel

Total saleable production witnessed an 11 per cent YoY decrease in the fourth quarter but achieved its highest-ever annual production of 1,386 kt, up 8 per cent YoY.

Ferro Alloy & Others

Ore production and ferro chrome production showed significant fluctuations, influenced by operational efficiencies and capacity enhancements.

Copper — India:

Cathode production at Silvassa decreased by 10 per cent YoY and 29 per cent QoQ due to input commodity unavailability.

Power

Overall power sales slightly decreased by 1 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ to 3,981 million units, influenced by plant availability factors and overhauling activities.