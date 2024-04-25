Advertisement

Vedanata Q4 results: Vedanta Ltd has disclosed a 27.2 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totalling Rs 1,369 crore, attributed to a one-time impairment of the Tuticorin asset.

According to a filing with the BSE, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,881 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The consolidated income for the January-March period dipped to Rs 36,093 crore from Rs 38,635 crore recorded in the previous year.

Ajay Goel, the Chief Financial Officer of Vedanta, highlighted the company's robust financial performance, citing the achievement of the second-highest annual revenue and EBITDA in its history, amounting to Rs 1,41,793 crore and Rs 36,455 crore, respectively.

Arun Misra, Vedanta's Executive Director, attributed the decline in net profit to accounting charges, primarily a markdown on Tuticorin and ESL Steel assets, totalling around Rs 1,000 crore.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, consolidated revenue experienced a 2 per cent decrease to Rs 1,41,793 crore due to lower commodity prices, partially offset by increased volume across various businesses and favourable exchange rate movements.

The company reported a 2 per cent increase in depreciation and amortisation, attributed to higher ore production at Zinc India and increased capitalization in aluminium.

In FY24, finance costs surged by 52 per cent to Rs 9,465 crore, attributed to the rise in average borrowings and borrowing costs.

(With PTI inputs)

Vedanta incurred an exceptional loss of Rs 201 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, mainly due to impairment charges of Rs 994 crore, predominantly at Tuticorin, partially offset by the write-back of capital creditors in the power sector amounting to Rs 793 crore.

As of March 31, 2024, Vedanta's gross debt stood at Rs 71,759 crore.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, operates as a diversified global natural resources company with interests in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium, and power across India, South Africa, and Namibia.

