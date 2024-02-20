Advertisement

Sula Vineyards stake sale: Verlinvest Asia Pte and Mousserena LP have collectively divested an 11.8 per cent stake in wine maker Sula Vineyards for a sum of Rs 573 crore. The transaction happened through open market dealings, as per bulk deal data disclosed by the NSE.

Verlinvest Asia Pte offloaded 70,42,275 shares, equivalent to an 8.34 per cent equity holding in Sula Vineyards, while Mousserena LP offloaded 29,00,000 shares, representing a 3.44 per cent stake in the Nashik-based wine producer.

The shares were traded within a price range of Rs 575.47 to Rs 576.78 each, culminating in a combined transaction value of Rs 573.07 crore. Following this divestment, Verlinvest Asia Pte has fully exited its position in the firm, while Mousserena LP's ownership has dwindled to a mere 0.22 per cent stake from its prior 3.66 per cent holding in Sula Vineyards.

Concurrently, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte entered the scene by acquiring over 8.65 lakh shares, constituting a 1.03 per cent stake in Sula Vineyards, for a total of Rs 50 crore. The acquisition was executed at an average price of Rs 575 per share, aggregating to a deal worth Rs 49.76 crore, as per available data. Further details regarding additional buyers remain undisclosed at present.

The stock market response to these developments was pronounced, with Sula Vineyards shares witnessing an 8.02 per cent decline on Monday, concluding at Rs 568 per share on the NSE. Notably, in September last year, Verlinvest Asia Pte Ltd had divested a 12.56 per cent stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 crore.

Since its debut on the stock markets in December 2022, Sula Vineyards shares have demonstrated remarkable growth, surging by 86 per cent within a relatively short timeframe.

(With PTI inputs.)