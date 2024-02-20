Advertisement

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Steel pipes and tubes industry major Vibhor Steel Tubes made a solid debut on the stock market, defying expectations and witnessing an unprecedented surge of 182 per cent on its listing day. The company's shares soared to Rs 425 per share, a significant leap from its issue price of Rs 151.

“Vibhor Steel Tubes defied even the most optimistic predictions, recording a phenomenal 182 per cent gain on its listing day, soaring to Rs 425 per share compared to its issue price of Rs 151. This unprecedented performance vastly exceeds the previously anticipated surge, fueled by the company's strong fundamentals and the overwhelming investor response,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

“Despite the strong listing, the high valuation could pose potential risks in the long term. Thus, this listing is the right time for investors to exit their holdings; however, those who still want to hold are suggested to keep stoploss at around 380,” Nyati added.

“Vibhor Steel's public issue had received an overwhelming response from the investors. The company's key strength lies in its long-standing association with Jindal Pipes under the brand of Jindal Star. Along with this, the capacity expansion gives long-term visibility to the company, with strategic plants located near the ports helping it to focus more on export business in the future," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Post-listing, Vibhor would be matched with its listed peers on the valuation front, giving the company limited upside from here. Hence, considering strong listing gains of around 180 per cent, we recommend allotted investors to book partial profits around Rs 425-450 levels against the issue price of Rs 151,” Tapse added.

The Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO, a book-built issue worth Rs 72.17 crore, garnered immense interest from investors, drawing overwhelming demand during its bidding phase from February 13 to February 15, 2024. The allotment process concluded on Friday, February 16, 2024, and the stock was listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 20, 2024.

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 141 to Rs 151 per share, with a minimum lot size of 99 shares. Retail investors were required to make a minimum investment of Rs 14,949, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), non-institutional investors (NIIs), and anchor investors had varying lot size requirements corresponding to their investment capacities.

Khambatta Securities Limited acted as the book-running lead manager for the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO, overseeing the intricate process of bringing the company to the public market. Kfin Technologies Limited served as the registrar for the issue, facilitating smooth operations throughout the IPO journey.

Founded in 2003, Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited has established itself as a leading manufacturer, exporter, and supplier of steel pipes and tubes, catering to diverse applications across heavy engineering industries in India. The company's extensive product portfolio includes ERW pipes, hot-dipped galvanised pipes, hollow section pipes, primer-painted pipes, and crash barriers, serving critical sectors such as water transport, oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure, railways, highways, and roads.