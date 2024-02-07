Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Crisis-hit telecom company Vodafone Idea has posted a net loss of Rs 6,985.9 crore for the quarter ended December 2023. While the loss has narrowed by 12.56 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year, the company reported modest revenue growth, reaching Rs 10,673.1 crore, up 0.49 per cent year on year (YoY).

Vodafone Idea's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to 40.8 per cent, showing a 140 basis points improvement YoY. Blended Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased to Rs 145, compared to Rs 135 in the previous year.

The company reported an increase in its data subscriber base by 13.74 crore.

According to Vodafone Idea's regulatory filing, total gross debt as of December 2023 stands at Rs 2,14,960 crore. This includes deferred spectrum payment obligations, AGR liability to the government, and other financial obligations. The net debt is reported at Rs 2,14,640 crore.

Brokerages predict a further loss in subscribers for Vodafone Idea in Q3 amid increasing competition in the telecom sector. Cash constraints and delayed fund-raising efforts may impact the company's ability to compete with market leaders Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, especially in terms of gaining premium subscribers.

Analysts expect a marginal increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for Vodafone Idea. Emkay Global anticipates around a 0.6 per cent sequential increase to Rs 143, driven by adjustments in entry-level plan prices.

The shares of Vodafone Idea ended 0.34 per cent higher at Rs 14.65 on Monday, January 29, 2024.

(With Reuters inputs.)