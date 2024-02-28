Advertisement

Vodafone Idea shares: Shares of Vodafone Idea dropped as much as 13 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 13.83 a day after its board approved fund raising plan of Rs 20,000 crore. The fund raising plan failed to enthuse investors and led to selling pressure in the share price, analysts said.

On the National Stock Exchange, Vodafone Idea shares dropped as much as 14.19 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 13.60.

On the flipside, premium on put options in Vodafone Idea skyrocketed. Premium on Vodafone Idea Rs 15 strike price put option surged a whopping 320 per cent to Rs 1.05 against its previous close of 25 paise. Likewise, Rs 14 strike price put option surged 300 per cent to 40 paise from its previous close of 10 paise. Vodafone Idea has a lot size of 80,000 shares.

The board of directors of the company approved fund raise totalling up to Rs. 20,000 crore. The initiative, comprising both equity and equity-linked instruments, underscores the company's proactive stance in fortifying its capital base.

The management is set to engage various intermediaries, including bankers and legal advisors, to orchestrate the seamless execution of this ambitious fund raise. Anticipating a nod from shareholders at the forthcoming meeting scheduled for April 2, 2024, the Company eyes the consummation of the equity fund raise in the ensuing quarter, thus setting the stage for its envisioned expansion trajectory.

Crucially, the Company affirms the commitment of its promoters to participate in the proposed equity infusion, underscoring their steadfast support for the organization's growth trajectory. Moreover, parallel efforts are underway to secure debt funding, following the equity raise, with the collective objective of mobilizing approximately Rs. 45,000 crore in capital. Notably, the Company's existing bank debt remains modest, standing at less than Rs 4,500 crore

The infusion of equity and debt capital is earmarked to underpin key initiatives, including the expansive enhancement of 4G coverage, the rollout of 5G networks, and augmenting operational capacity. These investments are poised to bolster the company's competitive positioning while enriching the overall customer experience landscape.

The impetus behind the proposed fund raise is underpinned by a commendable trajectory of operational performance, marked by sustained growth in 4G subscribers and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) over ten consecutive quarters.

As of 11:47 am, Vodafone Idea shares traded 11.22 per cent lower at Rs 14.09.