English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Vodafone Idea slumps 13% after board approves Rs 20,000 crore fund raising plan

Put options in Vodafone Idea skyrocketed. Premium on Vodafone Idea Rs 15 strike price put option surged a whopping 320 per cent to Rs 1.05.

Business Desk
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea shares: Shares of Vodafone Idea dropped as much as 13 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 13.83 a day after its board approved fund raising plan of Rs 20,000 crore. The fund raising plan failed to enthuse investors and led to selling pressure in the share price, analysts said.

On the National Stock Exchange, Vodafone Idea shares dropped as much as 14.19 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 13.60.

Advertisement

On the flipside, premium on put options in Vodafone Idea skyrocketed. Premium on Vodafone Idea Rs 15 strike price put option surged a whopping 320 per cent to Rs 1.05 against its previous close of 25 paise. Likewise, Rs 14 strike price put option surged 300 per cent to 40 paise from its previous close of 10 paise. Vodafone Idea has a lot size of 80,000 shares.

The board of directors of the company approved fund raise totalling up to Rs. 20,000 crore. The initiative, comprising both equity and equity-linked instruments, underscores the company's proactive stance in fortifying its capital base.

Advertisement

The management is set to engage various intermediaries, including bankers and legal advisors, to orchestrate the seamless execution of this ambitious fund raise. Anticipating a nod from shareholders at the forthcoming meeting scheduled for April 2, 2024, the Company eyes the consummation of the equity fund raise in the ensuing quarter, thus setting the stage for its envisioned expansion trajectory.

Crucially, the Company affirms the commitment of its promoters to participate in the proposed equity infusion, underscoring their steadfast support for the organization's growth trajectory. Moreover, parallel efforts are underway to secure debt funding, following the equity raise, with the collective objective of mobilizing approximately Rs. 45,000 crore in capital. Notably, the Company's existing bank debt remains modest, standing at less than Rs 4,500 crore

Advertisement

The infusion of equity and debt capital is earmarked to underpin key initiatives, including the expansive enhancement of 4G coverage, the rollout of 5G networks, and augmenting operational capacity. These investments are poised to bolster the company's competitive positioning while enriching the overall customer experience landscape.

The impetus behind the proposed fund raise is underpinned by a commendable trajectory of operational performance, marked by sustained growth in 4G subscribers and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) over ten consecutive quarters.

Advertisement

As of 11:47 am, Vodafone Idea shares traded 11.22 per cent lower at Rs 14.09.

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

10 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

10 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

10 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

10 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

11 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

11 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

14 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

18 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

19 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

19 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

19 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

19 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lilly set to launch obesity drug in India next year

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Hits Out at Tamil Nadu Government in Scathing Attack | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Haaland scores 5 Goals, driving Manchester City into FA Cup quarters

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Planning expansion in India, eyeing omni-channel approach: IKEA CEO

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo