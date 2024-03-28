×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Wall Street banks warn of potential sell-off in Japan's leading stocks

The excessive concentration of long positions, particularly among trend-following traders, raises concerns of a market correction.

Reported by: Business Desk
Japan stocks
Japan stocks | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Wall Street banks warn: Leading stocks in Japan could face selling pressure in the near term, according to strategists from Wall Street banks Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan. 

These analysts, relying on statistical models, suggest that overcrowded long positions in liquid and large companies may prompt a sell-off.

Advertisement

The surge in Japan's top-performing stocks has been driven by overseas investors favoring large-cap stocks and following benchmark index products, inflating values of popular sectors like semiconductors and banks. 

However, the excessive concentration of long positions, particularly among trend-following traders, raises concerns of a market correction.

Advertisement

Despite the record highs reached by Japanese stocks this month, with the Nikkei index surpassing its 1989 peak, indicators point to potential headwinds. 

Trend-following commodity trading advisors (CTAs) have started reducing their long positions in Nikkei 255 futures, indicating a shift in sentiment.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley observed a moderation in the performance of large-cap Japanese stocks in March, with momentum stocks in sectors such as semiconductors, automobiles, and financials potentially facing short-term challenges in April.

While certain sectors have witnessed notable` gains, analysts caution that valuations are becoming stretched. 

Advertisement

The Nikkei's 12-month forward price-earnings ratio is currently elevated, suggesting that Japanese companies may be overpriced compared to historical averages and international benchmarks like the S&P 500.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kenan Thompson Extends Support To Fellow Nickelodeon Stars

Kenan extends support

2 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei declines over 1%

3 minutes ago
Moderna Blackstone Life Sciences partnership

Moderna bags $750 million

6 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

6 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

10 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya on Maphaka

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

19 minutes ago
Kulvinder Kaur Gill; Elon Musk

Doctor Faces Legal Battle

23 minutes ago
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

26 minutes ago
Summer Closet Clean Out

Summer Closet Clean Out

27 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Why Is Anupama Upset?

29 minutes ago
ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

29 minutes ago
Dingaleshwar seer

Lingayat Seers' Revolt

33 minutes ago
WATCH: Alligator breaks through a metal fence with ease

Gator Tears Through Fence

36 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

38 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

39 minutes ago
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Eva On Motherhood

an hour ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

TN TRB Recruitment

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News14 hours ago

  3. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. 'He messed with wrong guy': Hardik Pandya again receives huge boos

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo