Wall Street week ahead: The upcoming week will be a critical juncture for the US stock market as it faces a series of major events, including major tech earnings, the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, and the closely monitored employment report.

The S&P 500, which has surged nearly 3 per cent since December's end and hovers near record levels, reflects optimism about a US economic "soft landing" amid stable growth and cooling inflation.

Several key events could challenge this optimism, including earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft on Tuesday, the conclusion of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, and earnings releases from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. The week closes with the nonfarm payrolls report and earnings from Meta Platforms.

Investors will scrutinise these events for confirmation of the soft landing narrative, particularly amid earnings reports from tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta, which collectively represent nearly a quarter of the S&P 500.

While most of these stocks have seen positive momentum, Tesla's shares have declined by over 26 per cent year-to-date, while Nvidia has surged by nearly 23 per cent.

Market sentiment will also be influenced by the Fed meeting and Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference, with investors recalibrating expectations for rate cuts following strong economic data.

Expectations for the Fed's first rate cut have shifted to May, down from March, while markets now price in 135 basis points in cuts by year-end, compared to over 160 basis points in December.

Concerns also linger over the Fed's quantitative tightening program and Treasury supply estimates, which could impact bond yields.

The upcoming US employment data will be closely watched, with both positive and negative outcomes potentially shaping investor sentiment.

Despite recent signs of economic strength, uncertainties abound, making next week one of the most eventful in recent memory.

(With Reuters Inputs)