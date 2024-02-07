English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Wall Street faces tests from Fed, earnings, and data as stocks near records

While most of these stocks have seen positive momentum, Tesla's shares have declined by over 26% year-to-date, while Nvidia has surged by nearly 23%.

Business Desk
Wall Street
Wall Street | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Wall Street week ahead: The upcoming week will be a critical juncture for the US stock market as it faces a series of major events, including major tech earnings, the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, and the closely monitored employment report. 

The S&P 500, which has surged nearly 3 per cent since December's end and hovers near record levels, reflects optimism about a US economic "soft landing" amid stable growth and cooling inflation.

Advertisement

Several key events could challenge this optimism, including earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft on Tuesday, the conclusion of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, and earnings releases from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. The week closes with the nonfarm payrolls report and earnings from Meta Platforms.

Investors will scrutinise these events for confirmation of the soft landing narrative, particularly amid earnings reports from tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta, which collectively represent nearly a quarter of the S&P 500. 

Advertisement

While most of these stocks have seen positive momentum, Tesla's shares have declined by over 26 per cent year-to-date, while Nvidia has surged by nearly 23 per cent.

Market sentiment will also be influenced by the Fed meeting and Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference, with investors recalibrating expectations for rate cuts following strong economic data. 

Advertisement

Expectations for the Fed's first rate cut have shifted to May, down from March, while markets now price in 135 basis points in cuts by year-end, compared to over 160 basis points in December.

Concerns also linger over the Fed's quantitative tightening program and Treasury supply estimates, which could impact bond yields. 

Advertisement

The upcoming US employment data will be closely watched, with both positive and negative outcomes potentially shaping investor sentiment. 

Despite recent signs of economic strength, uncertainties abound, making next week one of the most eventful in recent memory.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: BJP's Mega Showdown in Bengaluru, Bommai Detained

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Improving ARPU to fuel growth for Bharti Airtel

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. A Look At Sidharth-Kiara's Jaisalmer Wedding On Their 1st Anniversary

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement