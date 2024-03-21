Advertisement

Wall Street at record high: Wall Street surged to record highs on Thursday, fuelled by optimism surrounding potential rate cuts and a rally in chip stocks following Micron Technology's upbeat forecast.

Micron Technology jumped to a record high after reporting a surprise quarterly profit and forecasting third-quarter revenue above estimates. The positive momentum extended to peers like Intel and Nvidia, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing significantly.

The Federal Reserve's commitment to its three-rate-cut view for this year provided further support to the market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on the gradual decline in inflation, reignited hopes for future rate cuts.

Market sentiment was bolstered by unexpected declines in unemployment claims, signalling continued strength in job growth. Additionally, the flash US Composite PMI Output Index remained resilient, albeit slightly lower than the previous month.

At mid-morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were all trading at record highs. All 11 major S&P 500 sectors posted gains, with consumer discretionary leading the way.

While most rate-sensitive mega-cap growth and technology stocks advanced, Apple faced downward pressure amid reports of potential antitrust litigation from the US Department of Justice.

Accenture fell after reducing its fiscal-year revenue forecast due to economic uncertainty impacting client spending. On the other hand, Broadcom gained traction following an upgrade from TD Cowen.

Meanwhile, Reddit is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'RDDT' following its initial public offering priced at the top end of its targeted range.

(With Reuters inputs)

