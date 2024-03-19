×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

What is a Bear Trap and how to handle it when market falls sharply

Sensex and Nifty have corrected 3.11 per cent and 3.25 per cent respectively from their record highs hit earlier this month.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank
A bear trap typically unfolds after a prolonged upward rally | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Bear Trap: Traders often find themselves navigating through various traps and pitfalls, with one of the most cunning being the bear trap. The deceptive phenomenon, characterised by a reversal against a prevailing downtrend, has the potential to catch even the most seasoned traders off guard, leading to losses and missed opportunities.

A bear trap typically unfolds after a prolonged upward rally in the price of an asset, which then encounters resistance and begins to decline. Sensing an opportunity to profit from further downside, bearish traders eagerly enter short positions, only to find themselves ensnared as the price unexpectedly reverses course and heads higher once again, analysts said.

Are Indian markets in a Bear Trap?

The Sensex and Nifty have corrected 3.11 per cent and 3.25 per cent respectively from their record highs hit earlier this month. Analysts have ruled out the ongoing correction as a Bear Trap and say that the current phase is of a running correction and is healthy for markets.

Identifying bear trap

Identifying a bear trap amid the tumult of market movements can be challenging. Often, it's only in hindsight, after the trap has sprung and losses have mounted, that its presence becomes evident. However, there are certain indicators savvy traders employ to anticipate and potentially sidestep these treacherous situations, analysts said.

Increased trading volumes accompanying a sharp upward move in price are often a telltale sign of a bear trap in the making. Additionally, technical analysis tools such as Fibonacci retracement, moving averages, and Bollinger Bands can provide valuable insights into key support and resistance levels, aiding in the identification of potential traps, they added.

To mitigate the risks associated with bear traps, traders employ various risk management strategies, such as setting stop-loss orders to limit potential losses and employing trailing stops to lock in profits.

While bear traps pose major risks, they also present trading opportunities for astute investors. By remaining vigilant and leveraging both fundamental and technical analysis, traders can seek to capitalise on these market dynamics, whether by opening short positions during downtrends or identifying entry points for long positions as the market begins to reverse.
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

