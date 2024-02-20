Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Whirlpool sells 24% stake for nearly Rs 3,880 crore

Buyers in the transaction included SBI Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, and Nippon India Mutual Fund, among others.

Business Desk
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt | Image:Whirpool
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Whirlpool stake sale: Whirlpool Corporation announced on Tuesday the successful execution of a sale of a 24 per cent stake in its India unit, fetching approximately Rs 3,880 crore ($468 million) in proceeds.

The multinational home appliance manufacturer conducted the sale through its subsidiary based in Mauritius, effectively reducing its ownership interest in the Indian entity from 75 per cent to 51 per cent.

Advertisement

Buyers in the transaction included SBI Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, and Nippon India Mutual Fund, among others, as per bulk deal data from the BSE. The shares were acquired at a price of Rs 1,277 per share.

Whirlpool indicated that the settlement of the share sale is anticipated to take place on Wednesday, with plans to utilise the proceeds to deleverage its balance sheet by reducing debt.

Advertisement

The sale, which was initially reported by Reuters on Monday, saw Goldman Sachs advising Whirlpool on the deal, according to a term sheet cited in the report.

The strategic divestment underscores Whirlpool's commitment to optimising its portfolio and enhancing financial flexibility. By divesting a portion of its stake in the Indian unit, Whirlpool aims to streamline its operations and focus on core strategic initiatives while unlocking value for shareholders.

Advertisement

Whirlpool shares ended 3.24 per cent lower at Rs 1,287.70 after the deal.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

20 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

20 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

20 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

20 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

21 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

21 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

21 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal Ties The Knot With Apurva | See Pics

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. ‘Naam Batao’: Rahul Gandhi Intimidates Mediaperson During Yatra | Watch

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  3. Raising funds in India at strongest over next 2 years: BofA

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video Shows 'Desi Jugaad' Children From Rajasthan Make DIY Jhoola

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Farmers’ Protest: Agitators Bring Proclain Machine to Clear Barricading

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo