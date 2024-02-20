Advertisement

Whirlpool stake sale: Whirlpool Corporation announced on Tuesday the successful execution of a sale of a 24 per cent stake in its India unit, fetching approximately Rs 3,880 crore ($468 million) in proceeds.

The multinational home appliance manufacturer conducted the sale through its subsidiary based in Mauritius, effectively reducing its ownership interest in the Indian entity from 75 per cent to 51 per cent.

Buyers in the transaction included SBI Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, and Nippon India Mutual Fund, among others, as per bulk deal data from the BSE. The shares were acquired at a price of Rs 1,277 per share.

Whirlpool indicated that the settlement of the share sale is anticipated to take place on Wednesday, with plans to utilise the proceeds to deleverage its balance sheet by reducing debt.

The sale, which was initially reported by Reuters on Monday, saw Goldman Sachs advising Whirlpool on the deal, according to a term sheet cited in the report.

The strategic divestment underscores Whirlpool's commitment to optimising its portfolio and enhancing financial flexibility. By divesting a portion of its stake in the Indian unit, Whirlpool aims to streamline its operations and focus on core strategic initiatives while unlocking value for shareholders.

Whirlpool shares ended 3.24 per cent lower at Rs 1,287.70 after the deal.

(With Reuters inputs)

