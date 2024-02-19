Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Whirlpool set to sell 24% stake for up to Rs 3,700 crore

Whirlpool is planning to sell stake at Rs 1,230 per share, marking a discount of 7.6 per cent of Rs 100 to Monday's closing price of Rs 1,330.75.

Business Desk
Whirlpool reports weak Q2 earnings, profit falls 24% annually
Whirlpool reports weak Q2 earnings, profit falls 24% annually | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Whirlpool stake sale: White goods maker Whirlpool is selling 24 per cent stake in its domestic unit this week for up to Rs 3,700 crore via various block deals, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Whirlpool is planning to sell stake at Rs 1,230 per share, marking a discount of 7.6 per cent of Rs 100 to Monday's closing price of Rs 1,330.75. The company aims to complete the deal by Wednesday.

Advertisement

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs is advising Whirlpool on the deal, the term sheet showed. Goldman and Whirlpool did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Whirlpool said in a US filing in November last year that it planned sell the stake in a bid to reduce debt.

Advertisement

The company's net profit fell for a fifth straight quarter in the three months to end-September as it faced rising competition and price pressures.

It will sell a minimum of 1.9 crore shares in Whirlpool of India, worth Rs 2,340 crore at the proposed sale price, with the option to offer an additional 1.14 crore shares, which would be worth an additional Rs 1,400 crore.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

an hour ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

2 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

3 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Time to get the show on the road: Ashalata on eve of Turkish Women’ Cup

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. X User Calls Deepika Padukone 'Random Girl' At BAFTA 2024, Fans React

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. BJP Demands Death Penalty for Sandeshkhali Mafia Accused of Raping Women

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  4. Women Kabaddi players to show force for first time in Yuva Series 2024

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. Bharat Jodo: Empty Streets, 'Go Back' Slogans Welcome Rahul in Amethi

    Politics News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo