Advertisement

Aditya Birla Fashion shares surge: Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) rose as much as 17 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 247.40 after the company post market hours on Monday, April 1, said that it plans to vertically demerge its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business into separate listed entity.

The proposed demerger aims to bifurcate ABFRL's operations, creating two independently listed companies with distinct capital structures and growth trajectories. The Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business segment boasts a formidable portfolio, including iconic brands such as Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, American Eagle, Forever 21, Reebok, and Van Heusen's innerwear division.

Advertisement

According to ABFRL, the Madura Fashion segment has cemented its leadership position over the years, demonstrating consistent revenue growth, profitability, strong free cash flows, and high returns on capital. The separation will provide the MFL entity with a robust balance sheet to fuel its future expansion endeavours. Post-demerger, shareholders of ABFRL will hold identical shareholding in the newly formed entity.

Following the demerger, ABFRL will realign its focus towards high-growth segments poised for substantial market opportunities. The post-demerger portfolio of ABFRL will encompass:

Advertisement

Value Retail: Catering to value and masstige fashion retail through Pantaloons and Style Up.



Ethnic Portfolio: Offering one of India's most comprehensive ranges of ethnic wear across various occasions, price points, and consumer segments, including designer wear.

Ethnic Portfolio: Offering one of India's most comprehensive ranges of ethnic wear across various occasions, price points, and consumer segments, including designer wear. Luxury: Boasting a rapidly growing bridge to luxury segment and a luxury platform featuring The Collective, Galleries Lafayette, and select luxury brands.



Digital Brands: TMRW, a leading portfolio of digital-first fashion brands targeting the Gen Z demographic.

With the demerger strategy in place, ABFRL aims to enhance its agility and focus on tapping into emerging opportunities within the retail landscape. Post-demerger, ABFRL intends to raise growth capital within 12 months to fortify its balance sheet, positioning itself strategically to capitalise on the rising growth prospects ahead.

Advertisement

“Over the years, our fashion and retail business, has grown from 5 brands in 2 categories, to a dynamic portfolio of 20+ brands across all lifestyle categories. The evolution of this portfolio has seamlessly mirrored the shift in consumption trends, with a play encompassing all large value creation opportunities. As the platform embarks on its next transformational phase of growth, there is scope to re-evaluate capital structures to optimize different parts of the portfolio. The move towards a more simplified and streamlined architecture is designed to unlock distinct opportunities for value creation. This strategic realignment is poised to significantly enhance long-term stakeholder value," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

The proposed demerger is subject to necessary approvals and will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement. ABFRL expects the transaction to pave the way for enhanced value creation for its stakeholders while fostering sustained growth and innovation across both entities.

Advertisement

The strategic move underscores ABFRL's commitment to driving shareholder value and adapting to the evolving dynamics of the retail industry, positioning itself for long-term success in the market.

