Gold at record high: Gold prices soared to new highs on Thursday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates, triggering a downturn in the US dollar and bond yields.

As per the India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s official website, the price of Gold surged to record high of Rs 66,970 per 10 grams, marking a milestone in the precious metal's rally.

Spot Gold surged by nearly 1 per cent hitting $2,207 per ounce, further bolstering its appeal among investors.

The Fed's commitment to holding interest rates steady while projecting three potential rate cuts for the year propelled gold prices upwards. Lower interest rates diminish the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and exert downward pressure on the dollar, enhancing gold's attractiveness to investors holding other currencies.

Maintaining an optimistic outlook on Gold, analysts expect some profit-taking in the short term. Pranav Mer, a market expert, stated, "Short-term profit booking can provide opportunities for entry at lower levels. Support levels are around 66000 and next at 65180, while prices retain upside potential, potentially reaching 67450-67900."

Although the Federal Reserve opted to maintain unchanged interest rates on Wednesday, policymakers hinted at potential rate cuts totaling three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to addressing inflationary pressures gradually.

Shashank Pal, Chief Business Officer at PL Wealth Management, Prabhudas Lilladher, weighed in on gold prices, noting its historical role as a hedge against inflation. Pal stressed that the sustained strength of gold prices throughout 2024, anticipating further rallies as easy monetary policies take effect. He highlighted gold's consistent performance over the years, reinforcing its importance as a portfolio diversifier.

Pal noted a preference for physical gold among investors in India, driven by cultural factors and considerations of wealth preservation and legacy. However, he highlighted the evolving investment landscape, with a growing interest in alternative forms such as Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold ETFs, particularly among urban and semi-urban populations.

