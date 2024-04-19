Advertisement

Wipro Q4 Results: Wipro, the country’s top software services company, surpassed analyst expectations with its fourth-quarter revenue, bolstered by improved profit margins and a resurgence in its consulting segment.

In January-March quarter, Wipro's consolidated revenue saw a decline of 4.2 per cent, amounting to Rs 22,208 crore. However, this figure surpassed analysts' forecasts of Rs 22,151 crore, according to data from LSEG.

IT services sector has encountered headwinds due to factors such as persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainties, leading clients to exercise caution with their spending. Nasscom reported a slowdown in overall revenue growth for the industry, which dropped to 3.8 per cent last fiscal year.

Wipro faced additional challenges with the departure of key executives, including CEO Thierry Delaporte, who resigned earlier in the month, and Stephanie Trautman, responsible for securing major contracts, in December.

Despite these hurdles, Wipro managed to achieve a net profit of Rs 2,835 crore in the quarter, marking a decline of 7.9 per cent. However, this figure surpassed analysts' estimates of a loss amounting to Rs 2,782 crore, based on LSEG data.

This performance contrasts with that of Wipro's cross-town rival Infosys, which reported lower-than-expected revenue for the quarter. Similarly, market leader Tata Consultancy Services also fell short of revenue expectations, although it expressed confidence in a robust deal pipeline driving growth in the coming fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the company has guided for sequential revenue growth in range of -1.5 per cent to +1.5 per cent in constant currency terms. “We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,617 million to $2,670 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent in constant currency terms,” the company said in a press release.

“FY24 proved to be a challenging year for our industry, and the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. However, I am optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. We are on the brink of a major technological shift. Artificial intelligence is transforming our clients’ needs as they seek to harness its power for competitive advantage and enhanced business value,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director.

“At Wipro, we have been gearing up for this moment. We have the capabilities, leadership, and the strength of over 230,000 Wiproites around the world to help us realize our goals. Although there’s a considerable amount of work ahead of us, I am confident that together, with our collective effort, we can pave the way for the next chapter of growth,” Pallia added.

Wipro shares ended 1.92 per cent higher at Rs 452.85 ahead of its earnings announcement.

