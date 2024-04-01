×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:55 IST

World Bank downgrades Thailand's growth forecast to 2.8% due to weak exports

The forecast for 2024 and 2025 has also been revised downwards from 3.2% and 3.1% respectively, as previously estimated in December.

Reported by: Business Desk
Thailand
Thailand | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
World Bank on Thailand’s economy: Thailand's economic growth is expected to reach 2.8 per cent this year, according to the World Bank's latest announcement on Monday. 

The projection comes amid challenges posed by weak exports and delays in budget implementation. 

The forecast for 2024 and 2025 has also been revised downwards from 3.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively, as previously estimated in December.

Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, recorded a modest expansion of 1.9 per cent in 2023 but unexpectedly contracted by 0.6 per cent in the final quarter of the same year. 

In February, Thailand's central bank also adjusted its growth outlook for 2024 to a range of 2.5 per cent to 3.0 per cent, down from the earlier projection of 3.2 per cent.

The slowdown in global trade and delayed government spending have been identified as key factors contributing to the downward revision by the World Bank, as explained by Senior Economist Kiatipong Ariyapruchya. 

The dimmer prospects for exports and public investment further underscore the challenges ahead, according to the World Bank's statement.

Despite these challenges, the World Bank points out that tourism and private consumption are expected to drive growth, with tourist arrivals projected to reach 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year. 

The Thai government has set an ambitious target of attracting 40 million foreign visitors this year, following the 28 million visitors welcomed in 2023.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has acknowledged the economic challenges and stressed the need for a major fiscal stimulus. 

This includes the government's delayed signature policy—a $14 billion handout to 50 million Thais through a 'digital wallet' scheme. 

However, Kiatipong cautioned that while this initiative could potentially add 1 per cent to growth, it would also lead to an increase in public debt.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:55 IST

