Yen plummets: The Japanese Yen hit its weakest level in over three decades against the US Dollar after the Bank of Japan opted to maintain interest rates on Friday. This decision left markets speculating about potential intervention, particularly if robust US inflation data drives up the Dollar's value.

During the Asian afternoon, the Yen weakened by 0.3 per cent to 156.21 per Dollar, marking its lowest level since 1990. Additionally, the Yen depreciated to its weakest point against the Euro in almost 16 years at 167.5 per Euro and its lowest level against the Australian Dollar in nearly a decade.

Following a two-day meeting, the Bank of Japan chose to keep its short-term interest rate target at 0-0.1 per cent and slightly adjusted its inflation forecast. Although investors did not anticipate a policy shift, they interpreted the decision as a signal that only minor adjustments are expected in the future.

Prashant Newnaha, senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore, remarked, "There is little indication the BOJ is considering raising rates in the near term. Today's meeting greenlights the Yen carry trade and could see USD/JPY accelerate towards 160-161 over coming weeks."

The Yen's notable 9.7 per cent decline against the Dollar this year stands as the largest drop among G10 currencies. This decline is primarily driven by the substantial difference between US and Japanese government bond yields, which exceeds 375 basis points for the 10-year tenor.

Market attention now shifts to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's tone during his upcoming news conference and whether the Yen's weakness prompts an official response.

Joe Capurso, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, commented, "If Dollar/Yen keeps going up, (intervention) wouldn't surprise ... given you've had a lot of Yen weakness and a lot of very public pushback from Japanese officials."

Despite statements from Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressing vigilance over currency movements and readiness to take necessary measures, traders are skeptical about Tokyo's ability to reverse the Yen's slide.

Elsewhere, Yen selling contributed to gains in the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, with the Aussie on track for its largest weekly gain in five months after unexpected inflation data.

In the Asia session, sterling and the Euro maintained stability, holding onto gains made on Thursday following reports of sluggish US economic growth.

(With Reuters inputs.)