Advertisement

Yes Bank Q3 results: Private lender Yes Bank’s profit surged 349.5 per cent to Rs 231.5 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 51.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The Mumbai-headquartered bank’s net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose over 2 per cent to Rs 2,017 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 1,971 crore in Q3FY23.

Advertisement

The bank’s provisions dropped over 34 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 554.7 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 844.8 crore in Q3FY23.

In terms of asset quality, gross non performing assets (GNPA) depreciated 3.2 per cent to Rs 4,457.4 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 4,319 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year (Q2FY24). Its net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined 2.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,934.4 crore.

Advertisement

However, as a percentage of total advances, gross non performing assets remained flat sequentially at 2 per cent. Its net non performing assets (NNPA) also remained flat at 0.9 per cent during the same period.

Yes Bank shares have surged 10 per cent year-to-date (YTD). The stocks soared approximately 47 per cent in the last 6 months.

Advertisement

Shares of Yes Bank settled 0.81 per cent higher at Rs 24.88 per share on Thursday, January 25, 2024, according to BSE.