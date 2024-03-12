×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Yuan strengthens to 1-1.5 month high amid dovish Fed expectations

Speculation regarding potential rate cuts by June gained traction last week, spurred by remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Reported by: Business Desk
Yuan
Yuan | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yuan strengthens: The yuan achieved a 1-1/2 month high against a weakening dollar on Tuesday, driven by anticipations of a dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve. 

Speculation regarding potential rate cuts by June gained traction last week, spurred by remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Advertisement

Ahead of market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) established the midpoint rate, around which the yuan trades, at 7.0963 per dollar. This marked the strongest level since January 2 and surpassed market projections, reflecting the central bank's persistent strengthening bias in setting the rate.

According to traders, expectations for the yuan remained anchored by consistent guidance on yuan fixing by the PBOC. 

Advertisement

The policy provided protection against upside risks for USD/CNH, reducing demand for buying USD/CNH call options.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1750 per dollar and climbed to 7.1741, its highest level since January 31. 

Advertisement

By midday, it was trading at 7.1768, showing strength compared to the previous session close.

Market attention now turns to crucial US inflation data scheduled for later, offering insights into the rate outlook for the world's largest economy. 

Advertisement

This data could influence the dollar and other major currencies.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 102.82 from the previous close, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1817 per dollar. 

Advertisement

Investors also monitored China's National Party Congress (NPC) conclusion, where no major surprises in economic policy were observed, despite perceived modest fiscal stimulus.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo