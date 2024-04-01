Advertisement

Yuan weakens: Despite indications of China's economic recovery gaining momentum and the central bank's efforts to stabilise the currency, the yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday, with the latter hovering near six-week highs.

Some analysts suggested that for the yuan to strengthen, the economic recovery would need to be more robust. Additionally, concerns arose that Beijing might refrain from implementing major monetary and fiscal stimulus measures to further boost the economy.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0938 per US dollar, firmer than the previous fix. This move underscored the PBOC's determination to support the yuan.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 7.2227 per dollar and weakened to 7.2292 at midday, despite China's manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest pace in 13 months in March, according to a private survey.

The upbeat data, coupled with recent positive export and retail sales figures, suggested a promising start to the year for the world's second-largest economy.

However, analysts cautioned that while the encouraging data offered hope of a potential turnaround in China's economy, it might prompt the Chinese government to hold off on implementing significant monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.

The dollar remained relatively stable on Monday, supported by data indicating easing U.S. prices, which bolstered expectations of a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.

The offshore yuan was trading at 7.2517 per dollar amidst these developments.

(With Reuters Inputs)