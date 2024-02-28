English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Yuan weakens amid economic pressure in China; focus on US data

The spot yuan commenced trading at 7.1957 per dollar and was seen at 7.1990 midday, registering a 9-pip decline from the previous late session close.

Business Desk
Chinese yuan
Chinese yuan | Image:AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yuan against Dollar: China's yuan witnessed a slight depreciation against the dollar on Wednesday amidst persistent deflationary pressures in the country, while market participants eagerly awaited upcoming US inflation data to assess the potential timing of Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments.

Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China established the midpoint rate, which guides the yuan's trading within a 2 per cent band, at 7.1075 per US dollar. 

Advertisement

The figure represented a weaker stance compared to the previous fix of 7.1057. 

The spot yuan commenced trading at 7.1957 per dollar and was seen at 7.1990 midday, registering a 9-pip decline from the previous late session close.

Advertisement

The central bank persisted in its long-standing approach of setting rates firmer than market expectations, a move widely interpreted by traders as an effort to safeguard the currency. 

Wednesday's midpoint exceeded a Reuters estimate of 7.2023 by 948 pips.

Advertisement

Barclays analysts stressed upon the challenges facing China, citing weak domestic activity, subdued exports, the looming threat of deflation, and vulnerabilities in the external balance. 

Moreover, the property sector remained under pressure, with reports that property behemoth Country Garden faced a liquidation petition for failing to repay a $205 million loan.

Advertisement

Despite expectations for further yuan depreciation in the coming weeks, Barclays noted China's strong political resolve to maintain relative stability in the yuan-dollar exchange rate.

Attention turned to US inflation data and initial jobless claims slated for Thursday, which promised insights into the trajectory of US interest rates this year. 

Advertisement

The global dollar index saw a rise to 103.877 from its previous close at 103.829.

In offshore trading, the yuan traded at 7.2143 per dollar, representing a -0.21 per cent deviation from the onshore spot rate.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

7 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

7 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

7 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

7 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

8 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

9 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

11 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

15 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

16 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

16 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

16 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

16 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kylian Mbappe shares serene view from Barcelona amid free agency rumors

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  2. LoP Jairam Thakur Meets Guv, Demands Division of Votes in Assembly

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. CUET UG 2024 registration begins, check notificatfion here

    Education21 minutes ago

  4. Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP to Stage Sit-In Dharna, Sheikh Still on The Run

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo