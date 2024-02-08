English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Zee dismisses reports of termination of Sony merger deal as 'baseless'

Zee has dismissed these reports as "baseless and factually incorrect," and said the company is dedicated to the merger deal with Sony.

Business Desk
Zee-Sony merger
Zee-Sony merger | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zee-Sony merger: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dismissed reports suggesting a potential collapse of its $10 billion merger plan with Japan-based Sony Group. The reports that said Sony is mulling to abandon the merger plan came out yesterday, January 8, 2024. The shares of Zee Entertainment plummetted 13.6 per cent on January 9, to an intraday low of Rs 240.30 on the NSE.

Zee has dismissed these reports as "baseless and factually incorrect," and said the company is dedicated to the merger deal with Sony.

Critical deal for Zee's survival

Analysts stress the pivotal nature of the merger for both companies' survival, especially amid the impending Reliance Industries and Walt Disney merger, which pose challenges to single-entity operations, news agency Reuters reported.

Image: Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman

Regulatory Concerns and CEO's Role

Speculation arises around Zee CEO Punit Goenka's regulatory issues impacting the merger. Sony reportedly plans to file a termination notice due to uncertainties surrounding Goenka's leadership in the merged entity.

Future Prospects and Market Dynamics

Punit Goenka, MD&CEO, ZEEL

With the streaming landscape evolving and competition intensifying, Zee and Sony's collaboration aimed to take on global giants like Netflix and Amazon.com faces uncertainty, but analysts remain optimistic about potential resolutions.

Zee Entertainment shares ended 7.98 per cent lower at Rs 255.95 on NSE on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  5. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement