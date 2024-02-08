Advertisement

Zee-Sony merger: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dismissed reports suggesting a potential collapse of its $10 billion merger plan with Japan-based Sony Group. The reports that said Sony is mulling to abandon the merger plan came out yesterday, January 8, 2024. The shares of Zee Entertainment plummetted 13.6 per cent on January 9, to an intraday low of Rs 240.30 on the NSE.



Zee has dismissed these reports as "baseless and factually incorrect," and said the company is dedicated to the merger deal with Sony.

Critical deal for Zee's survival

Analysts stress the pivotal nature of the merger for both companies' survival, especially amid the impending Reliance Industries and Walt Disney merger, which pose challenges to single-entity operations, news agency Reuters reported.

Image: Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman

Regulatory Concerns and CEO's Role

Speculation arises around Zee CEO Punit Goenka's regulatory issues impacting the merger. Sony reportedly plans to file a termination notice due to uncertainties surrounding Goenka's leadership in the merged entity.

Future Prospects and Market Dynamics

Punit Goenka, MD&CEO, ZEEL

With the streaming landscape evolving and competition intensifying, Zee and Sony's collaboration aimed to take on global giants like Netflix and Amazon.com faces uncertainty, but analysts remain optimistic about potential resolutions.

Zee Entertainment shares ended 7.98 per cent lower at Rs 255.95 on NSE on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

(With Reuters inputs.)