Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Zee Entertainment plummets 13% after reports of Sony scrapping $10 billion merger

The potential dissolution of the merger comes after two years of drama and delay in creating a media powerhouse.

Sankunni K
Zee Entertainment Sony Merger
Zee Entertainment-Sony Merger | Image:Sony Group, Punit Goenka, Zee Enterprises
Zee-Sony Merger: Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares tumbled 13.6 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 240.30 following reports that Sony Group is contemplating the cancellation of the much-anticipated $10 billion mega-merger with the Indian media giant. The potential dissolution of the merger comes after two years of drama and delay in creating a media powerhouse.

Sony's plan to call off mega-merger

Puniit Goenka, MD&CEO, Zee Entertainment

Sony Group is reportedly considering calling off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment due to a standoff over leadership within the merged entity. The dispute revolves around whether Zee's CEO, Punit Goenka, will continue to lead the merged company, a position initially agreed upon in the 2021 merger pact.

Last-lap leadership tussle and implications

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries

The scuttling of the deal due to a last-minute leadership tussle could leave Zee vulnerable to possible defaults, coming at a critical time when industry heavyweight Mukesh Ambani is negotiating a merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's India unit. The intended Sony-Zee merger aimed to create a $10 billion media giant to compete with global players like Netflix and Amazon, as well as local rivals such as Reliance.

Ongoing negotiations and potential resolution

Negotiations between Sony and Zee are still ongoing, and there is a possibility of a resolution before the extended deadline of January 20. Both companies have not yet officially commented on the matter.

Zee Entertainment, on Tuesday, January 9, released a statement saying it is committed to the merger with Sony India. This comes amid the fall in share price after media reports said Sony was about to call off the $10 billion merger deal.

"We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger," Zee said in a statement.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

