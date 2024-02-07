Zee's shares dropped as much as 30 per cent to hit fresh 52-week ow of Rs 162.25. | Image: Republic

Zee's worst day: Zee Entertainment shares dropped a whopping 30 per cent on Tuesday, marking its worst day in over a decade after Sony India abandoned $10 billion merger with the Zee Entertainment sparking concerns about Zee's viability in an increasingly competitive industry.

Following the failed merger, at least two brokerages recommended selling Zee's stock and revised down their price targets.

Zee's shares dropped as much as 30 per cent to hit fresh 52-week ow of Rs 162.25. Zee shares witnessed worst single day fall since January 13, 2013, data from the stock exchange showed.

The breakdown of the two-year-long merger talks on Monday, aimed at forming one of country's largest TV broadcasters, introduced heightened uncertainty for financially strained Zee. This uncertainty is amplified as Disney pursues a merger of its Indian businesses with the media assets of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

Emkay Global, a brokerage firm, characterised Zee "going it alone" as a low-probability event and speculated that the company might attract other suitors. However, it cautioned that the failed deal could prompt shareholder activism against Zee's management.

While the specific reasons for the deal's collapse were not disclosed by Japan's Sony Group or Zee on Monday, an impasse over the leadership of the combined company had posed a threat to the merger.

Emkay downgraded Zee's stock to "sell," a sentiment echoed by four other brokerages.

CLSA went a step further by double-downgrading Zee to "sell" from "buy" and substantially reducing its target price by 34 per cent. The brokerage estimated a decline in the stock's price-to-earnings ratio, a critical valuation metric, from the current 18x to the 12x levels at the time of the merger announcement.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment has announced its intention to pursue legal action against Sony Group.

