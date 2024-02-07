English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Zee promoters to increase stake to 26%: Subhash Chandra

After the terminated $10 billion merger with Sony, which led to a sell-off and a record-breaking 30 per cent drop in Zee Entertainment's stock.

Business Desk
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment | Image:Zee Entertainment
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s promoters, led by Subhash Chandra, are planning to increase their stake in the company to 26 per cent, Chandra underlines the need for patience among investors, stating that the process would take time and require significant financial resources. Importantly, he clarified that the funds for the stake increase would not be raised through external debt.

In the wake of the terminated $10 billion merger with Sony, which led to a sell-off and a record-breaking 30 per cent drop in Zee Entertainment's stock, Chandra wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking intervention. The letter, dated January 16, outlined Chandra's efforts to reduce outstanding debt by selling a stake, resulting in the decrease of the promoter's shareholding from 40 per cent to the current 4 per cent.

Advertisement

With Zee Entertainment now approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for further guidance on implementing the merger and contesting Sony's $90 million termination fee demand, the situation remains complex. One of the primary issues contributing to the failed merger was Sony's objection to Punit Goenka leading the merged entity. Chandra noted in the interview that despite Goenka's willingness to step aside, the merger was still called off.

Chandra urged Zee's shareholders to exercise patience, asserting that Punit Goenka is the right person to lead the company, describing it as ‘profitable’ and ‘zero-debt.’ Zee Entertainment's shares, currently out of the F&O ban, have experienced a 40 per cent decline over the last month and a 50 per cent decrease over the past five years. The situation remains fluid as the company navigates legal challenges and seeks a resolution for the proposed merger.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement