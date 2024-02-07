Advertisement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s promoters, led by Subhash Chandra, are planning to increase their stake in the company to 26 per cent, Chandra underlines the need for patience among investors, stating that the process would take time and require significant financial resources. Importantly, he clarified that the funds for the stake increase would not be raised through external debt.

In the wake of the terminated $10 billion merger with Sony, which led to a sell-off and a record-breaking 30 per cent drop in Zee Entertainment's stock, Chandra wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking intervention. The letter, dated January 16, outlined Chandra's efforts to reduce outstanding debt by selling a stake, resulting in the decrease of the promoter's shareholding from 40 per cent to the current 4 per cent.

With Zee Entertainment now approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for further guidance on implementing the merger and contesting Sony's $90 million termination fee demand, the situation remains complex. One of the primary issues contributing to the failed merger was Sony's objection to Punit Goenka leading the merged entity. Chandra noted in the interview that despite Goenka's willingness to step aside, the merger was still called off.

Chandra urged Zee's shareholders to exercise patience, asserting that Punit Goenka is the right person to lead the company, describing it as ‘profitable’ and ‘zero-debt.’ Zee Entertainment's shares, currently out of the F&O ban, have experienced a 40 per cent decline over the last month and a 50 per cent decrease over the past five years. The situation remains fluid as the company navigates legal challenges and seeks a resolution for the proposed merger.