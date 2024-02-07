English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Zee threatens legal action after Sony terminates merger deal

The termination notice was sent by Sony Group earlier in the day, calling off the merger of their Indian operations.

Business Desk
Zee-Sony merger
Zee-Sony merger | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Zee Entertainment has announced its intention to pursue legal action against Sony Group after the Japanese media company terminated a $10 billion merger of their media operations. The merger, initially revealed over two years ago, was terminated by Sony due to an inability to reach an agreement on certain deal conditions. Sony has also requested $90 million in termination fees from Zee.

The termination notice was sent by Sony Group earlier in the day, calling off the merger of their Indian operations. The impasse stemmed from a disagreement over the leadership of the combined entity. The merger was considered crucial for the survival of both companies in a fiercely competitive market, especially with the impending merger between Disney's Indian businesses and the media assets of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

Advertisement

Sony asserted that it had engaged in good-faith discussions to extend the end date, but the negotiation period expired without an agreement on an extension. The termination was attributed to unmet conditions of the merger agreement, although Sony did not specify the nature of these conditions. The disagreement over the leadership role, particularly Zee's proposal of CEO Punit Goenka, became a significant hurdle, exacerbated by an ongoing market regulator probe into Goenka.

Sony expressed confidence that the termination would not have a material impact on its fiscal 2024 results, as the deal had not been factored into its outlook. On the other hand, Zee had affirmed its commitment to the merger on Friday and stated its efforts to close the deal through "good faith negotiations," while also seeking discussions to extend the January 20 deadline for closure.

Advertisement

“The Board of Directors has taken note of Sony’s letters purporting to terminate the Merger Co-operation Agreement, on the Company’s proposed merger with and into Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, invoking arbitration and seeking interim reliefs. We are evaluating the next steps and considering the appropriate course of action. The Board has noted that the Company took all the required steps in the course of its integration journey over the last two years, to ensure that the scheme is implemented at the earliest,” said R Gopalan, chairman, ZEE Entertainment

“The Board would like to assure its stakeholders that the Company will take all the necessary actions, in the best interest of all stakeholders, including by taking appropriate legal action and contesting Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings,” Gopalan added.

Advertisement

Zee Entertainment shares ended 1.59 per cent lower on Saturday at Rs 231.75.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement