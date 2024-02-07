Advertisement

Zee Entertainment has announced its intention to pursue legal action against Sony Group after the Japanese media company terminated a $10 billion merger of their media operations. The merger, initially revealed over two years ago, was terminated by Sony due to an inability to reach an agreement on certain deal conditions. Sony has also requested $90 million in termination fees from Zee.

The termination notice was sent by Sony Group earlier in the day, calling off the merger of their Indian operations. The impasse stemmed from a disagreement over the leadership of the combined entity. The merger was considered crucial for the survival of both companies in a fiercely competitive market, especially with the impending merger between Disney's Indian businesses and the media assets of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

Sony asserted that it had engaged in good-faith discussions to extend the end date, but the negotiation period expired without an agreement on an extension. The termination was attributed to unmet conditions of the merger agreement, although Sony did not specify the nature of these conditions. The disagreement over the leadership role, particularly Zee's proposal of CEO Punit Goenka, became a significant hurdle, exacerbated by an ongoing market regulator probe into Goenka.

Sony expressed confidence that the termination would not have a material impact on its fiscal 2024 results, as the deal had not been factored into its outlook. On the other hand, Zee had affirmed its commitment to the merger on Friday and stated its efforts to close the deal through "good faith negotiations," while also seeking discussions to extend the January 20 deadline for closure.

“The Board of Directors has taken note of Sony’s letters purporting to terminate the Merger Co-operation Agreement, on the Company’s proposed merger with and into Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, invoking arbitration and seeking interim reliefs. We are evaluating the next steps and considering the appropriate course of action. The Board has noted that the Company took all the required steps in the course of its integration journey over the last two years, to ensure that the scheme is implemented at the earliest,” said R Gopalan, chairman, ZEE Entertainment

“The Board would like to assure its stakeholders that the Company will take all the necessary actions, in the best interest of all stakeholders, including by taking appropriate legal action and contesting Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings,” Gopalan added.

Zee Entertainment shares ended 1.59 per cent lower on Saturday at Rs 231.75.

(With Reuters inputs)