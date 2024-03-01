Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Zomato shares surge 5%, hits all-time high

The rise comes as the company's enhanced profitability signals promising prospects for future expansion, sparking a notable shift in investor sentiment.

Business Desk
zomato
Zomato hits all time high | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zomato at record high: Food aggregator Zomato soared as much as 4.67 per cent to reach a fresh record peak of Rs 173.45. The rise comes as the company's enhanced profitability signals promising prospects for future expansion, sparking a notable shift in investor sentiment.

With a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 1.51 lakh crore, Zomato stands as the most valuable internet stock in India, Asia's third-largest economy.

Advertisement

Many of India's new-age internet companies that went public during the IPO frenzy of 2021 experienced initial surges post-listing but later faced declines due to investor concerns regarding inflated valuations and business sustainability.

Zomato, among the first to debut alongside peers such as Policybazaar, Paytm, and Nykaa, initially faced scrutiny due to its limited profitability track record and uncertain strategic moves.

Advertisement

However, Zomato's consistently surpassing expectations in quarterly results has led to a complete reversal in sentiment, according to Sachin Dixit, an internet research analyst at JM Financial. 

Investors now increasingly appreciate Zomato's endeavors, coupled with a notable consumer affinity for its business model.

Advertisement

Distinguishing itself from peers lacking clear paths to profitability, Zomato has showcased "consistent earnings improvement" and timely achievement of growth targets, as highlighted by Elara analyst Karan Taurani.

Meanwhile, Nykaa, once a favorite among investors, currently grapples with certain macroeconomic challenges, while Paytm faces regulatory scrutiny, resulting in a downturn.

Advertisement

Zomato's dominance in the food delivery sector, claiming over half of the market share, positions it favorably against its IPO-bound competitor Swiggy, analysts predict.

Additionally, Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce business acquired in 2022, is anticipated to achieve EBITDA positivity in the upcoming fiscal year, marking the next phase of growth for the company as perceived by investors.

Advertisement

As of 2:44 pm, shares of Zomato were trading 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 166.75 per share.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    10 minutes ago

  4. IPS Tejinder Singh Appointed DIG For Rajouri-Poonch Range

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Meta's News Funding Cuts Ignite Conflict with Australian Government

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo