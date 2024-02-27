English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Marks & Spencer to increase pay for 40,000 store workers

Customer assistants will see their hourly pay rise, surpassing the government's national living wage.

Business Desk
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer to increase pay for 40,000 store workers | Image:Linkedin
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

M&S to increase pay: Marks & Spencer (M&S) announced on Tuesday that it would raise the pay of approximately 40,000 store workers by 10.1 per cent starting April 1, in line with the increase in the government-mandated minimum wage.

Customer assistants will see their hourly pay rise from 10.90 euros to 12 euros, surpassing the government's national living wage, which will rise by 9.8 per cent to 11.44 euros per hour, also effective in April.

Advertisement

The pay increase will be closely monitored by the Bank of England, which is concerned about rapid wage growth contributing to inflationary pressures.

In Britain, worker wages have only recently begun to outpace inflation, which remained at 4 per cent in January, double the central bank's target of 2 per cent.

Advertisement

Customer assistants in London will see their hourly pay rise from 12.05 euros to 13.15 euros.

Team support managers' hourly rates will increase from 12.20 euros to 13.05 euros, or from 13.35 euros to 14.20 euros in London.

Advertisement

The pay raise for store workers is part of M&S's efforts to invest in its workforce. The company stated that the pay increase would cost it 89 million euros, with an additional 5 million euros invested in improved maternity, paternity, and adoption policies.

Other retailers, including Sainsbury's, Amazon, Aldi, Lidl, and Costa Coffee, have also announced pay raises for their employees in 2024.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

an hour ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

an hour ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

an hour ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

an hour ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

an hour ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

an hour ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

2 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

3 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

19 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Result TUESDAY Draw - Check Winners

    Info6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Meets Mann Ki Baat Fame German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Grp Capt Nair: Gaganyaan Astronaut Who Fired First Air-Launched BrahMos

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. JP Morgan vice president alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Kerala: In Yet Another Case of Human-Animal Conflict, Elephant Kills Man

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo