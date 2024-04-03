×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Maruti Suzuki achieves 3 crore cumulative production milestone

Fastest to attain feat in 40 years and 4 months among Suzuki production bases.

Reported by: Business Desk
Maruti Suzuki EV launch
Maruti Suzuki EV launch | Image:Auto Expo 2023
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Adding to its list of milestones: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has attained cumulative production of over three crore units. This feat entails production undertaken at the company’s Gurugram, Manesar  in Haryana and Hansalpur in Gujarat manufacturing facilities. Notably, Indian operations are the fastest to achieve this feat among all Suzuki production bases in record 40 years and 4 months, since start of production in December 1983

While over 2.68 crore vehicles have been manufactured at the Company’s Haryana-based facilities, over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSIL.

Advertisement

The iconic M800 which ushered mobility revolution in the country played a significant role in this milestone with over 29 lakh units. Other top contributors include successful models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga. 

Since inception, the company has been maintaining its leadership in the domestic market. Strong foundation built by the Company with relevant products and technologies, extensive sales and service network and robust supplier ecosystem have been key pillars of its success. The Company commenced exports in 1987 and today contributes nearly 40% of the total vehicle exports from India.

Advertisement

 Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year, since we began manufacturing in 1983,”  

 “Over these years, we have been able to maximize production with steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent  to the total vehicle exports from India,” Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO added. 

Advertisement

 Takeuchi added, “Today India is world’s third largest passenger vehicle market and poised to grow stronger in coming years. To fulfil customer demand and aspirations, we plan to invest further and increase our annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31. Working towards this, we will set up two new green field manufacturing plants of 10 lakh capacity each at Kharkhoda-Haryana and Gujarat. We will also enhance our range of models from present 18 to 28 by FY 2030-31.” Maruti Suzuki currently sells 18 models through NEXA, ARENA and Commercial retail channels. In addition, the Company exports its product range to nearly 100 countries globally.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a few seconds ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

5 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

9 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

10 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

11 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

14 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

16 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

19 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

21 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

28 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

30 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

31 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

32 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

34 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

35 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo