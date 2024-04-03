Advertisement

Adding to its list of milestones: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has attained cumulative production of over three crore units. This feat entails production undertaken at the company’s Gurugram, Manesar in Haryana and Hansalpur in Gujarat manufacturing facilities. Notably, Indian operations are the fastest to achieve this feat among all Suzuki production bases in record 40 years and 4 months, since start of production in December 1983

While over 2.68 crore vehicles have been manufactured at the Company’s Haryana-based facilities, over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSIL.

Advertisement

The iconic M800 which ushered mobility revolution in the country played a significant role in this milestone with over 29 lakh units. Other top contributors include successful models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga.

Since inception, the company has been maintaining its leadership in the domestic market. Strong foundation built by the Company with relevant products and technologies, extensive sales and service network and robust supplier ecosystem have been key pillars of its success. The Company commenced exports in 1987 and today contributes nearly 40% of the total vehicle exports from India.

Advertisement

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year, since we began manufacturing in 1983,”

“Over these years, we have been able to maximize production with steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent to the total vehicle exports from India,” Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO added.

Advertisement

Takeuchi added, “Today India is world’s third largest passenger vehicle market and poised to grow stronger in coming years. To fulfil customer demand and aspirations, we plan to invest further and increase our annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31. Working towards this, we will set up two new green field manufacturing plants of 10 lakh capacity each at Kharkhoda-Haryana and Gujarat. We will also enhance our range of models from present 18 to 28 by FY 2030-31.” Maruti Suzuki currently sells 18 models through NEXA, ARENA and Commercial retail channels. In addition, the Company exports its product range to nearly 100 countries globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement