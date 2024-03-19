Advertisement

Public convenience initiative: Maruti Suzuki has completed its first automated driving test track (ADTT) at Driver Training and Testing Institute (DTTI) in Ayodhya. Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent charge) of Transport, UP inaugurated the Ayodhya ADTT. “Notably, the Ayodhya ADTT, inspired by the vision of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, was completed in a record time of 45 days post-MoA signing held in December 2023,” said a company statement.

Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said,“The most important pillar in road safety is human skill and knowledge of traffic rules. Having 100 per cent computerised testing before driving license is awarded, will ensure that only skilled drivers take the wheel,” said Bharti.

“We are thankful to the Government of Uttar Pradesh for giving us this opportunity to automate the driving test track in the holy city of Ayodhya. With the increased influx of visitors in Ayodhya, there will be an increased need for safe last-mile mobility. The automated driving test tracks will ensure only skilled drivers are available in the city,” Bharti further said.

He added, “Taking forward our resolve towards road safety we have also automated DTTIs at Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi. These will be operational soon.”