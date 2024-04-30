Maruti Suzuki completes first responder emergency care pilot training with AIIMS, IRF

Advertisement

Corporate Social Responsibility: In an endeavour to strengthen its road safety initiatives, the country’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited partnered with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and International Road Federation (IRF) to provide first aid and trauma care training to commercial drivers at its Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR).

As per a company statement, the pilot program has enabled 8,500 people, most of whom are commercial drivers have been trained at IDTRs in Haryana, Delhi, and Bihar. “Participants received comprehensive training in emergency care in collaboration with Jai Prakash Narayan-AIIMS Trauma Center, Delhi,” said the statement. “The training equipped them with the knowledge and practical skills needed to assist road accident victims during the golden hour in an event of a road incident,”

The golden hour after an accident refers to the first hour after an accident during which medical intervention can reduce mortality. Speaking on trauma care, Dr Amit Gupta, Professor of Trauma Surgery and Critical Care, JPN Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi said, “In the absence of robust trauma care systems, there is an urgent need to train bystanders in basic trauma and first aid,” said the statement.

Advertisement

“As trauma is time-sensitive, the training of bystanders who are the real first responders to any road accident can go a long way to reduce the mortality and morbidity following road traffic crashes. Usually, this group of bystanders includes drivers of commercial vehicles,”. Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki focuses on road safety through the 4Es: vehicle Engineering for safer cars, Education on traffic rules via IDTRs, Evaluation through automatic driving test tracks to have competent drivers on the road, and Enforcement to promote safe driving behaviour using traffic safety management systems,”

Recognizing the importance of postaccident care, the 5th E, Emergency care, becomes vital. The company aims to train drivers to become effective first responders during the ‘golden hour’ after accidents. This training initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3. We are thankful to AIIMS, the premier hospital in the country for bringing the latest medical expertise for this course.” Bharti added, “Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) or Pedestrians, Bicyclists and two-wheelers constituted 66.9 per cent of road accident fatalities in 20221. Our customised programme provides practical hands-on lifesaving interventions to enable drivers to handle trauma and injuries. This could prove effective in reducing road accident fatalities, particularly of VRUs under the good samaritan law.”

Advertisement