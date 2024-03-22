Advertisement

Back to garage: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said that the carmaker has recalled over 16,000 units of its fast-selling cars, Baleno and WagonR, to rectify a possible mechanical malfunction in a part of the fuel pump motor. Maruti Suzuki is recalling 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019, India’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue,” said Maruti Suzuki’s filing to the exchanges. In its advisory to the car owners, who might be affected, Maruti Suzuki said they will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost, in due course of time, the automaker stated.

Advertisement

Recent global recalls

Globally, there have been several car recalls in the recent past. A report issued by the US-based National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in February this year revealed car recalls of automobile majors including Tesla. Around the same time, Japanese car maker Honda, American auto giant General Motors, and Vietnam-based auto firm had together recalled as many as 10.56 lakh cars

Advertisement

The biggest recall of the recent past has been that of Honda Motor, which recently recalled 7.50 lakh vehicles in the United States over a defect involving airbags that could deploy unintentionally during a crash.

The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had said. The recall included certain Honda Pilot, Accord, and several other models.

Advertisement