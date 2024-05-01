Advertisement

Marginal increase in Maruti sales: Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited witnessed sales of 168,089 units in April, recording a 4.7 per cent increase in total sales at 1,68,089 units in April. The auto major had dispatched a total of 1,60,529 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.



As per the company statement, the total sales for April 2024 include sales of Mini Alto and S-Presso at 11,519. These vehicles had seen sales of 14,110 units in the corresponding period. In terms of sales of its compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, the leading carmaker sold 56,953 units as compared to 74,935 units, which it had sold in the same period last year.

The company statement further added that it sold 68,472 units of its mini and compact segment in April this year as compared to 89,045 units it had sold in the same period last year. The company releases added that Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 69,339 passenger cars in April this year in comparison to 90,062 units it had sold last year in the same period. Maruti Suzuki India has reported a net profit of Rs3,878 crore in Q4FY24, registering a sharp growth of 48 per cent from Rs 2,623 crore in the corresponding period last year.