Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors And TVS: Auto Stocks To Announce Quarterly Earnings In Coming Week

As the financial year 2024-25 concludes, leading automobile manufacturers in India are gearing up to release their fourth-quarter earnings reports. These announcements from BSE and NSE-listed companies are highly anticipated by investors and industry analysts, as they provide a clear picture of company performance and offer broader insights into the sector’s health.

Here’s a look at the key automakers scheduled to declare their results in the coming weeks:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest car manufacturer, announced via a corporate filing that it will declare its Q4 FY2024–25 financial results on April 25, 2025. The Board of Directors will meet to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, and may also recommend a dividend on equity shares.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 25th April, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, the audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March, 2025, and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024–25,” the carmaker said in its filing.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, in an exchange filing, announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for Q4 and the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

“…we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) of Tata Motors Limited (the ‘Company’) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2025, along with the reports of the auditors thereon,” the company said in its regulatory disclosure.

Tata Motors also noted that the Board may recommend a dividend for shareholders, subject to approval at the company’s upcoming 80th Annual General Meeting.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company Ltd. has scheduled its board meeting for Monday, April 28, 2025, to review and approve the annual audited financial results for FY2024–25. The company will release the results to the stock exchanges following the meeting, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

In line with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company’s internal code of conduct, the trading window for designated persons has remained closed from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

