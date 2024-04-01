×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Maruti Suzuki total sales rise 10% at 1,87,196 units in March

For FY 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki posted its highest-ever total sales of 2,135,323 units.

Reported by: Business Desk
Maruti Suzuki EV launch
Maruti Suzuki EV launch | Image:Auto Expo 2023
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Auto sales data: Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 10 per cent rise in total sales at 1,87,196 units in March this year as compared to 1,70,071 units in the same month last year.

In the year 2023-24, the company crossed an annual total sales milestone of 20 lakh units with highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 1,793,644 units and record exports of 2,83,067 units, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

For the financial year 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki posted its highest ever total sales of 2,135,323 units. Total sales include highest ever domestic sales of 1,793,644 units and highest ever exports of 283,067 units.

In March, the company's total domestic dispatches to dealers, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) sales, stood at 1,61,304 units as compared to 1,39,952 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 15.26 per cent, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs) 

 

 

 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:47 IST

