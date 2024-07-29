sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 17:15 IST, July 29th 2024

McDonald's posts surprise drop in quarterly global sales as spending slows

Persistent inflation and rising prices of burger and pizza have forced lower-income group to shift to affordable food options at home.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fast food restaurant company’s revenue surges over 7% to Rs 615 crore, from Rs 572 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal
Fast food restaurant company’s revenue surges over 7% to Rs 615 crore, from Rs 572 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal | Image: McDonald's
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:15 IST, July 29th 2024