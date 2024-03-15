×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

McDonald’s India N&E partners ONDC to expand digital reach

McDonald’s India North and East menu will now be available across ONDC buyers’ applications with exclusive ala carte and meal options.

Reported by: Business Desk
McDonald's
McDonald's | Image:McDonald's
McDonald's ONDC push: In an endeavor to have its food menu at the fingertips of its buyers with the help of the government-backed e-commerce network, McDonald's, India North and East (N&E) have joined ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) Network. 

This partnership aimed to boost customer accessibility signifies McDonald’s efforts to reach closer to customers by penetrating additional digital platforms, as per a company statement.  The food menu of McDonald’s India North and East will now be available across ONDC buyers’ applications with exclusive ala carte and meal options, the company said, putting some riders in place.  

Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said the collaboration with the ONDC Network was important to make McDonald’s experience more accessible to existing and new customers.

“ONDC has a technologically enabled and fully integrated inclusive consumer-friendly platform. In addition, the strength of McDonald’s for high-quality great-tasting food served quickly reflects a commitment to build a more profound and meaningful connection with our customers,” said Ranjan. 

 T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said “McDonald's India integration with the ONDC Network marks a monumental milestone in our journey to revolutionise digital commerce across the country,”  “This development underscores the growing acceptance and trust that established brands like McDonald's have in ONDC's open, inclusive, and interoperable Network." added the ONDC MD & CEO. 

 

 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

